Leamington Community Boxing members complete coaching course
This brings the total of club members of various ages who have completed the course alongside a first aid qualification to 62.
The Boxing Leader course is the England Boxing accredited non-contact Olympic-style boxing programme, delivered over one day and is the recommended first step onto the pathway to becoming a boxing coach.
The course, provided by Police Clubs GB, was paid for by the club.
Leamington Community Boxing is a boxing gym with an open door policy for anyone willing to learn. Classes run throughout the week.
The club has said: “We train you exactly like we would train boxers. “Learn how to box, get fit, meet new people and have fun.”
To find out more about Leamington Community Boxing visit the Facebook page here https://tinyurl.com/227kne7w or Instagram page https://tinyurl.com/28hp49nc
Alternatively call 07748 610967 or email [email protected]