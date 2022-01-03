Lewis Howells is new arrival on Leamington's professional boxing scene

Lewis Howells

The new year sees a new addition to the local professional boxing scene in the arrival of Lewis Howells, who will be boxing out of the Fitzpatrick Boxing Gym based at Leamington Gudwara.

Lewis, who is a former Welsh international boxer, who has boxed around the globe representing his native Wales and is now living in the area. Well known boxing promoter Jon Pegg, of Top Promotions, recommend the gym to Lewis and it was soon clear that boxer and gym gelled.

Lewis will be making his debut, all being well, on February 26.

Lewis will also be linking camps with Warwickshire hot prospect River Wilson Bent, who bases the majority of his home sparring at the Gudwara gym.