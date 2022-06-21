No rust on ring return for Lewis Howells

Lewis Howells.

This marked the end of a six-year absence for Lewis, but he settled back into the ring showing little sign of ring rust to claim victory.

Newport-born Lewis’ first challenge in the pro ranks was to be the very experienced journeyman Jordan Grannum, who has shared the ring with many top prospects.

In-shape Grannum proved to be the perfect opponent for Lewis, who showed great skill and class.

The win and the experience on the night left the boxer wanting more.

"I’m going to have a couple of days off to spend time with my family,” he said.

"Then it’s back to working and learning in the gym for the next one.

“We are looking at September fo the next outing, and building on a great foundation.

“I’d like to thank the team around me for all their hard work.