Silver medal in student championships for Fitzpatrick's boxer Jordan Khera

Khera was faced with last year’s champion Alex Chung in the 54kg category. Chung came out with strong intent and claimed the first round, landing the more telling shots.
He also claimed the second, giving Khera a standing 8 count, but the Fitzpatrick’s boxer won the third. The decision was went to Chung, and rightly so, said coach Gage Singh.
This is his first bout for the gym and both boxer and coaches are very encouraged by what they learned.
This was the last amateur club bout for the gym in what has proved to be a productive season.
But club professional Lewis Howells will keep the coaches busy making his debut at Edgbaston cricket ground on June 18.