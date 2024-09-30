Strong start for Leamington boxers in National Development Championships

Fitzpatrick's boxers Davey Boswell (left) and Mikey Mctigue (right). Picture supplied.

Two boxers from Fitzpatrick’s Boxing Gym in Leamington have made a strong start to their in National Development Championships campaigns at Acocks Green in Birmingham.

Micheal Mctigue and David Boswell were representing the gym over the two-day event.

Boswell was given a bye to day two with his opponent having pulled out.

However Mctigue had potentially the toughest draw on paper in the group against Enolia Ekinbosta .

Mctigue, who had to box the previous Sunday to make himself eligible for the competition, had only with five bouts under his belt compared to, the 17-bouter from Small Heath.

In what was a fiery encounter, Ekinbosta was deducted a point in the third round .

That point was critical and Mctigue was declared the winner via a split decision.

Coach Derek Fitzpatrick said: “We’re an honest club, and in our opinion that decision could have and possibly should have gone the other way.

“We got the tough end of the draw and the good end of the result.”

That set up a Midlands semi final with the Fan Academy’s Justin Chan .

This proved to be a more comfortable challenge for Mctigue who boxed with far more confidence against a very tough and durable Chan.

Giving his opponent two standing counts in round three, Mctigue advanced to the Midlands final.

On Sunday, Boswell boxed Aston ABC’s CJ Smith with the Fitzpatrick’s man again coming away with the victory via a split decision.

Fitzpatrick said: “This one was a close, fantastic, bout which, for me, Davey won by landing the cleaner shots.

“The opposite corner thought their lad had done enough.

“However it’s the judges who decide.”