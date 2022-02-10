Success for Cleary's boxers at first home show of the year

Serena Mali

Cleary’s Boxing Gym held their first boxing show of 2022 on Saturday - and what a night it was!

First up was Rio Newey (Warwick ABC) v Freddie Jones (Hereford ABC). Rio Found himself hard done by with the decision after a punch perfect performance, looking a very good young prospect.

Next up was Leamington Community ABC boxer Parghat Panesar v Freddie Jones. In a very good bout it was debutante Panesar who was awarded the points win.

Then came the first of Cleary’s national champions Jaya Kalsi v unbeaten Lilly Sigurdson (Crowley ABC). In a hardfought contest with both girls going for it from the off, it was the cleaner punches from the Cleary’s boxer that won the day.

Next up was Serena Mali v Cleo Wilkie (Wirral ABC). Again she showed her class picking the cleaner punches with the Wirral boxer trying to get past the long arms of Serena, who was awarded a unanimous win.

Cleary’s boxer Ash McIntyre dropped a very close decision to a Capital boxer in a bout which could have gone either way.

Reni Bulyka of Cleary’s showed his class and boxing abilities beating Hussein from Wellington ABC by a unanimous decision.

Johnny English (Warwick ABC) was beaten by Shrewsbury boxer Alfie Herbert.

Matty Wally (Cleary’s) beat Jordan Fulbroke (Hereford) with some very good boxing skills. He boxed within himself but has loads more to come.

Gary Mandizha (Cleary’s) put in a very good boxing display beating Karl Wallace (Black Country ABC) by a unanimous decision.

Crowd pleaser BIG Joe Bourne (Cleary’s) took out the game Hereford boxer Peniata Zack in the second round with a big right hand which sunk Zack to the ropes. Joe now looks to push on in his next fight next month.