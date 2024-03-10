The Maine man: Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine is a European champion

Danny Quartermaine. The new IBF European Super Featherweight Champion. Image courtesy of GBM Sports.

Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine is a European champion.

Danny, 26, who has recently been added to the GBM Sports stable and now boasts a professional record of 11 wins in as many fights, beat Alex Rat by technical knockout to win the vacant IBF European Super Featherweight belt in front of hundreds of supporters at the Skydome in Coventry last night (Saturday March 9).

Danny has been coached since the age of 12 by Edwin Cleary of Cleary’s Boxing Gym in Leamington.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whit his all-action style and impressive performances against tough opponents, Danny has quickly built a reputation as a threat to other title holders in the weight division.