The Maine man: Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine is a European champion
Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine is a European champion.
Danny, 26, who has recently been added to the GBM Sports stable and now boasts a professional record of 11 wins in as many fights, beat Alex Rat by technical knockout to win the vacant IBF European Super Featherweight belt in front of hundreds of supporters at the Skydome in Coventry last night (Saturday March 9).
Danny has been coached since the age of 12 by Edwin Cleary of Cleary’s Boxing Gym in Leamington.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whit his all-action style and impressive performances against tough opponents, Danny has quickly built a reputation as a threat to other title holders in the weight division.
Before the fight, Edwin said: “Fighters might want to box Danny once he’s got a belt and a good ranking.”