Two Cleary's boxers selected for England Women's Aspire Programme

Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali looking forward to first session in Sheffield

By Zoe Ashton
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 9:10 am
Jaya and Serena

Cleary’s boxers Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali have been selected to join the England Women’s Aspire Programme at the Institute of Sport in Sheffield on March 6.

Both girls are leading the way at Cleary’s and have both won Elite titles this season.

They have themselves inspired the next generation of female talent at Clearys, who attended the flag squad at Aston in Birmingham on Sunday, along with females boxers from the Fitzpatrick, Leamington Community and Leamington ABCs.

“It’s good to see female boxing on the rise locally and just maybe we can see these girls on the GB programme in the near future, along with Lewis Williams who will be pushing for a Commonwealth gold this year in Birmingham,” said coach Edwin Cleary.

