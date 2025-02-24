Watch: video gives interesting insight into Leamington boxing star Lewis Williams

Leamington boxing star Lewis Williams. Photo supplied.

Leamington boxing star Lewis Williams and those who know him best have provided a heartfelt and interesting insight into his winning mentality in a video feature

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Commonwealth Heavyweight Gold Medallist, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, has signed with promoter Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions and won his second professional fight by a unanimous points decision victory against fellow veteran Englishman Cristian Uwaka on the Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin card on February 8.

In the days leading up to the event he and his coach Edwin Cleary were interviewed by national newspaper The Sun – a video of which can be seen on YouTube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis, 26 and whose pro record now stands at two wins and no defeats, has been boxing since he was nine.

Edwin told The Sun Sport: “He was put into the ring with these two big Polish guys and he held his own against both of them.

"That’s when I knew he was something special.”

Lewis said his favourite moment of his time as a boxer so far was being able to put his Commonwealth Gold Medal around the neck of his late father Bob, who was undergoing treatment at the time in 2022.

He said: “I’d worked hard for that and to be able to bring that medal back to my home town was brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video also features an interview with Lewis’s mother Hyacinth who told The Sun Sport that Lewis’s dad had first sent him to cubs “to learn some new skills” but that once he started boxing “he never looked back”.

Hyacinth and Lewis said that Bob would not like to watch his son’s fights because he was ‘too nervous’ to do so.

She added: “Sophie [Lewis’s sister] and I have been at every one of Lewis’s fights it’s been possible for us to get to.

"We’ll be with him all the way now and see where it goes and hopefully Lewis will get to World Champion.

"I’ll be there, cheering him on.

"He’s going to get there, this is his dream.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video also provides a look into Lewis’s intense training regime and preparation right up to the night of the fight and some of his thoughts after the bout.

To watch the video on YouTube visit https://youtu.be/kDhoC_9hslw?feature=shared