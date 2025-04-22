Youngsters are boxing clever at Leamington gym thanks to donation

Youngsters at a community boxing gym in Leamington are boxing clever following the donation of gloves worth £2,000. The 40 pairs of Velcro boxing gloves were recently presented to Cleary’s Boxing Gym in Leamington by Combat Co. based in Bishops Tachbrook. Picture supplied

The 40 pairs of Velcro boxing gloves were recently presented to Cleary’s Boxing Gym in Leamington by Combat Co. based in Bishops Tachbrook.

The non-profit community gym was opened in 2007 by Edwin Cleary, who trained with Jack Turpin – younger brother of local boxing legend Randolph Turpin - before himself turning professional.

It has welcomed up to 300 members since moving into its new £100k premises in Acre Close 18 months ago, following a crowdfunding campaign. Facilities include three boxing rings (one championship size), a media suite, small conference room, homework space, lounge

area, treatment room and showers and changing facilities.

Cleary’s also hosts professional boxing titles as well as opening up its facilities to post-16s education.

Kurt Canavan, from Cleary’s, said: “The company expressed a genuine commitment to empowering local youth through sports and their vision and values aligned seamlessly with ours.

We found common ground in our belief of affordable access is essential for fostering talent and encouraging participation among young athletes.

“The potential impact is exciting as both businesses continue to grow. Our partnership has the ability to cultivate a supportive and safe environment and network for aspiring athletes.

We have a shared passion for grassroots sport and commitment to hard work and nurturing talent and values like teamwork, resilience and community spirit.

“This contribution not only helps provide essential safety equipment, but also promotes fitness , discipline and camaraderie within the community.”

Combat Co. supplies quality MMA sports gear and was established in 2023 by husband and wife Prabjot and Jazz Dhaliwal, born from their shared passion for combat sports.

Prabjot Dhaliwal, co-owner of Combat Co. said: “We first connected with Cleary’s Boxing Gym in January this year.

A mutual friend introduced us, knowing they were looking to work with a glove supplier for their in-gym and online store.

“After our first meeting with Kurt, there was an instant connection.

"We really understood their vision – using boxing to engage and inspire the younger generation, helping them get fit and stay focused, and potentially guiding them towards success in the sport.

“We were also incredibly impressed with Cleary’s dedication to women’s boxing and their wider efforts within the community. Their energy and commitment to making a difference gave us a real buzz every time we visited.

“Becoming their official stockist felt like a natural step.

"But we wanted to go further – to give something back.

"We know how challenging it can be for local clubs to afford new equipment, and sometimes something as simple as a new pair of gloves can be the spark that gets a young person through the door and falling in love with the sport.

“This donation is just one way two local businesses can come together to support a shared cause – promoting boxing and making a real impact in the community.”

He added: “We’ve always been fascinated by the discipline, energy and heart that goes into the sport, and we wanted to reflect that same spirit in everything we create.

"We spent over two years researching what makes a truly great glove – from the materials and fit to the shape and durability.

"It was essential to us that we got the manufacturing process absolutely right before launching.”

Find out more about Cleary’s Boxing Gym here http://www.clearysboxinggym.co.uk/