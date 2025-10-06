Brindley Twist Tafft & James agree two-year sponsorship deal with Warwick Juniors

Warwick Juniors - sponsored by law firm Brindley Twist Tafft & James

Warwickshire law firm Brindley Twist Tafft & James (BTTJ) is the latest signing for football club Warwick Juniors, after agreeing a deal as kit sponsors.

The firm is sponsoring both the football kit and training kit of the Warwick Juniors Football Club’s under 12’s team for the next two years – the current 25/26 season and 26/27.

Warwick Juniors Football Club is the largest youth football club in Warwick with over 300 boys and girls from the Warwick and Warwickshire area.

Alex Khan, managing partner at BTTJ, said: “We previously sponsored the same team for the 2021/22 and 22/23 seasons when they 2021/22 and 22/23 seasons when they started out as Warwick Juniors under-eights.

“When we were looking at renewing our sponsorship for the club, it seems a nice idea to support the same team of youngsters who had so impressed us first time around now they have graduated to the Under-12 Juniors.

“Here at BTTJ we are hoping to see the team go from strength to strength over the next two seasons. It’s a real pleasure to see the youngsters playing with our name on their shirts – especially when they won their first game of the season 7-2.

“We are genuinely delighted to be involved again with such an excellent club that combines teaching youngsters about football skills and teamwork while still making it fun for them.”

Myles Wallbank, the Under 12s team manager at Warwick Juniors, said: “Warwick Juniors FC Under 12s are sporting a smart new kit provided by our very generous sponsor, local law firm Brindley Twist Tafft and James Solicitors. A big thank you to them from all of the boys!

“The team trains every Tuesday evening and play their matches in the Mid-Warwickshire Football League on Saturday morning. They are an enthusiastic and talented bunch of players who have had a great start to their season - winning all four of their games played so far and scoring 30 goals along the way.”