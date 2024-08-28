Broadwas takes Golf Croquet title from Kenilworth

By ADRIAN MORRIS
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2024, 09:06 BST
In the final match of the West Midlands Golf Croquet league, Kenilworth, last year’s champions, travelled to Broadwas last year’s runners-up.

The weather was fine, the lawns were fast which made the notoriously sloping lawns very difficult to play giving the home players a strong advantage.

Kenilworth started well winning 2 of the first four Singles. It then took a downward trend with Kenilworth losing the next eight games.

In the final round, Kenilworth fought back to take two singles but the League Cup was now out of their reach with the score 4 – 12.

Kenilworth team l-r Phil Mander, Phil Blake, Mervyn Harvey and Captain Philip WoodKenilworth team l-r Phil Mander, Phil Blake, Mervyn Harvey and Captain Philip Wood
Kenilworth team l-r Phil Mander, Phil Blake, Mervyn Harvey and Captain Philip Wood

The two Doubles games proved to be competitive but Broadwas won both.

All that remained was for Kenilworth to present the Trophy to Broadwas and enjoy a post-match tea.

Phil Blake took 2 games, Mervyn Harvey and Phil Mander one each.

If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet

