Broadwas takes Golf Croquet title from Kenilworth

In the final match of the West Midlands Golf Croquet league, Kenilworth, last year’s champions, travelled to Broadwas last year’s runners-up.

The weather was fine, the lawns were fast which made the notoriously sloping lawns very difficult to play giving the home players a strong advantage.

Kenilworth started well winning 2 of the first four Singles. It then took a downward trend with Kenilworth losing the next eight games.

In the final round, Kenilworth fought back to take two singles but the League Cup was now out of their reach with the score 4 – 12.

The two Doubles games proved to be competitive but Broadwas won both.

All that remained was for Kenilworth to present the Trophy to Broadwas and enjoy a post-match tea.

Phil Blake took 2 games, Mervyn Harvey and Phil Mander one each.

