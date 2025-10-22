Bromwich Hardy plays part in helping cricket club’s new disability programme

A cricket club near Solihull has thanked commercial property agency Bromwich Hardy for its help after a season that saw the launch of a new disability programme and its girls’ team playing at Lords.

Jem Leach, vice-chairman, social secretary and commercial manager of Berkswell Cricket Club, said: “We are delighted to have got our Disability Cricket programme underway.

“This provides opportunity people with hearing impairment, learning and physical disabilities and visual impairment to get on to our ground and just enjoy playing the sport.

“It’s great how well it was received and enjoyed, and we’ll be expanding the programme next year.

Berkswell CC U15s girls team at Lords

“We’re also very proud of our U15 girls team who won through a National Knock-Out to play the final at Lords. Playing on the world’s most famous ground was a dream for the girls.”

Expressing the club’s appreciation for the support provided by Bromwich Hardy and other sponsors, Mr Leach added: “It really makes the difference in us being able to provide opportunity and sport in our community.

“Because of our fantastic sponsors and partners, we’ve also been able to invest a huge amount into upgrading our plant and machinery so vital in producing the necessary quality of playing surfaces.”

Dawn Cooper, partner at Bromwich Hardy, said: “We enjoy being one of Berkswell’s sponsors, and we’re very proud to be giving something back to the community we serve.

“We help to provide the funds that allow Berkswell CC to continue with their great initiatives, and we look forward to continuing playing a part in the future of the club.”