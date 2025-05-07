Bromwich Hardy sponsors speedster Dan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire’s leading commercial property agent Bromwich Hardy has pitched up to help a county cricket club as the season gets fully underway.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bromwich Hardy is sponsoring Earlswood CC quickie Dan Empson in the 1st XI of the club in the Warwickshire League, Division 3.

So far this year, Earlswood’s first team has won two matches and drawn one and sit second in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partner Tom Bromwich said: “We seek to support as many Warwickshire initiative as we can through our sponsorship and volunteering programme.

Earlswood CC's fast bowler Dan Empson, sponsored by Bromwich Hardy

“Earlswood CC is a fine example of local cricket, and we are pleased to support them by sponsoring Dan in the 2025 season.”

From Solihull, Dan Empson is currently studying at Leeds University.

Dan Empson said: “I would like to thank Bromwich Hardy for supporting Earlswood CC and in particular in sponsoring me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It means a lot to junior clubs when the local business community rallies round to support us.”

With more than 200 years of combined knowledge to call on, Bromwich Hardy has established a reputation as one of the leading and most dynamic commercial property specialists around. Midlands-based but with a nationwide reach, Bromwich Hardy offers bespoke advice and solutions which put their clients’ commercial interests first.