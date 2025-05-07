Bromwich Hardy sponsors speedster Dan
Bromwich Hardy is sponsoring Earlswood CC quickie Dan Empson in the 1st XI of the club in the Warwickshire League, Division 3.
So far this year, Earlswood’s first team has won two matches and drawn one and sit second in the league.
Partner Tom Bromwich said: “We seek to support as many Warwickshire initiative as we can through our sponsorship and volunteering programme.
“Earlswood CC is a fine example of local cricket, and we are pleased to support them by sponsoring Dan in the 2025 season.”
From Solihull, Dan Empson is currently studying at Leeds University.
Dan Empson said: “I would like to thank Bromwich Hardy for supporting Earlswood CC and in particular in sponsoring me.
“It means a lot to junior clubs when the local business community rallies round to support us.”
