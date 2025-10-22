Bronze for Leamington boxers
England Boxing's decision to only have an over 80kg weight category meant that Sam had to give away a massive 12kg to the East Midlands champion Osasenaga Erhunmwunsee.
Sam struggled to cope with his opponents huge height, reach and weight advantage, losing on a unanimous points decision.
Sam showed a huge amount of courage in his loss.
In the 57kg category Izzy Lockley lost on a 3-2 split decision to the London champion Abigail Hallam. Izzy landed the cleaner, classier shots, but Abi was relentless throughout this very close contest. Neither club would have argued whichever way the verdict went and Izzy should feel very proud of her performances that took her to the Midlands title.