Bumper crowd for Warwick New Year's Eve meeting

Bumper crowd enjoying the action at Warwick (photo by David Hucker)

There was a party atmosphere amongst the sell-out crowd of 8,000 at Warwick's New Year's Eve meeting and, despite the gloomy weather forecast, it stayed dry with racegoers in good voice throughout the afternoon.

Trainer Harriet Dickin equalled her score of six from last season when Lord Of All Saints followed up his Leicester win with an easy success in the opening Poundland Novices' Handicap Hurdle. Taking the lead turning for home, he was brought to the stands rail by Bradley Harris to put 16 lengths between himself and Definite Dream who had been up with the pace from the start, but was no match for the winner.

Disappointment of the race was the well-backed Elle Est Beau, but favourite backers didn't have long to wait to collect as Crazierthandaisy, returned at 7/4, produced a strong late run to land the following Poundland EBF Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle to continue the good form of trainer Nicky Henderson. Runner-up Come On Nia had veered off a straight line after the final light, crossing in front of Two Fingers West, who had made much of the running, but the result was allowed to stand.

Young jockey Freddie Gingell is only in his fourth season of riding, but has a 21% strike rate this campaign and landed his 67thcareer success when Special Acceptance struck for the first time in four years when taking the feature Poundland Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase. Top Ville Ben had made the running over the three mile trip, but gave way down the back straight to Supervisor and Special Acceptance and the two had a good battle right to the line.

Special Acceptance and Freddie Gingell jump the final fence in Warwick's feature race (photo by David Pratt)

Although they had company for part of the race, Noche Negra and conditional jockey Jamie Brace were always at the head of affairs in the Poundland Handicap Chase and they finished 9½ lengths clear of their rivals to make it five wins at the course this season for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies. Previously, trained by Laura Morgan, Noche Negra was making his stable debut here and won with a fair bit in hand.

Leading hurdler Constitution Hill wasn't at Warwick but his half-brother Land Genie was and he ran out a ready winner of the longest race of the afternoon, the Challenger Stayers' Hurdle Series Qualifier over three and a quarter miles. Harry Skelton didn't leave the outside rail as he searched for the better ground, completing a stable double for brother Dan after the trainer's Don Hollow was successful at Uttoxeter earlier in the afternoon.

Ideallko overcame an absence of 288 days to land the Poundland - Proud To Support Warwick Racecourse Handicap Chase, leading on the home turn to beat Stick With Me Sam by two lengths before point-to-point winner No Drama This End, the choice from there entries for trainer Paul Nicholls, took the closing National Hunt Flat Race in some style.