Busy fixture list for latest round of Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Bowling Green FC line up before kick off at Wellesbourne.

Week 5 of the Leamington and District Sunday Football League was as busy as ever with a mix of league and cup matches.

The leauge's “Match of the Day” was the only fixture in the League from Division 1.

Wellesbourne Wanderers FC 1 Bowling GreenFC 0

This was expected to be a tight affair and that’s exactly what we got. Some neat football from both sides early on, and a spectacular dive in the box that was waved away by the referee. Wanderers settled first and the midfield enjoyed plenty of space, but Bowling Green also found time especially down the right. With seventeen minutes gone Wanderers pressed down the left and a great ball across the box from Ben Adler was met by Dion Love who crashed the ball into the net, giving the stranded keeper no chance.

Wellesbourne Wanderers FC line up before taking on visitors Bowling Green FC.

Wanderers had the better of the first half but failed to extend their lead

Bowling Green came back strongly in the second half and will rightly consider themselves unlucky to have ended up losers in what was a very close encounter A game settled by one quality goal on the volley scored by Dion Love.

Wanderers continue their unbeaten start to the season and move to the top of the table.

Bowling Green showed how they deserve to be in Division 1 with a good performance that could easily have produced three points on another day.

Referee Tyler Martin-Cortez with captains Daniel Whiting and Adam Pomeroy

BCFA Sunday Amateur Cup - Codsall Wanderers Firsts FC 5 Wellesbourne Wanderers Development FC 2

Codsall are from the Wolverhampton and District Sunday League Division three and they were three up by halftime here. The Wellesbourne youngsters fought back but two more late Codsall goals finished any hope of a recovery. Caleb Clydesdale with the Wanderers goals.

Hampton Magna FC 3 FC Ninety Nine 3

Two apiece at half time. David Jones with a brace for Magna, Ryan Dixon on the mark for FC on the half hour mark and an own goal making it all square. Matthew Compton restored the Magna advantage with ten minutes to go. Six minutes into stoppage time and FC grabbed a last gasp equaliser to take the tie to penalty kicks. Magna take the tie 4 – 3 on penalties.

Sunday Amateur Cup - Project x1 FC 0 Kenilworth and Cubbington Sporting FC 6

Sporting made a comprehensive start to the campaign to retain the Amateur Cup. Four goals up by half time and it was in the bag. Charlie Faulkner set them on their way after only nine minutes. Richard Stedeford, Sam Smith and Luke Swinnerton then all added. Stedeford got his second with twenty minutes to go and Carl Palmer rounded it all off with six minutes left on the clock. Sporting progress into the next round.

Cancer Cup - Khalsa FC A 3 Miners Arms FC 0

Khalsa were too strong for their lower division visitors. Mohammed Adam with the first after six minutes. Aaron Sahota added the second fourteen minutes later. Adam got his second with eight minutes to go to finish it off. Khalsa progress into the next round.

Napton FC 1 Long Itchington FC 2

Leo Kinsella with the opener for Napton here. The Long Men came back and goals from Sam Crawford and Jake Aldridge took the tie. Long Itchington progress into the next round.

Stockton Reserves FC 3 Stockton FC 3

The reserves put their seniors to the sword here, after the first ninety minutes ended up all square at three apiece. It went to penalty kicks and the Reserves prevailed. Malachy Rose, Alex Stevens and George Ayley with the Stockton goals. The reserves progress into the next round.

Division 2 - HRI Harbury FC 1 Khalsa FC B 0

A solitary Sam Mitchell strike with ten minutes to go sealed the points for Harbury here.

Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club FC 3 Kenilworth Wardens FC 3

A storming finish by the tractor boys who were losing 1 – 3 with only two minutes to go! Jack King had given Massey’s the lead after eight minutes. It stayed that way until half time. Two minutes after the re-start and Wardens were level. Thomas Day on target. Dylan Wright then added a brace and Wardens were out of sight. Then came Michael Parry. With only two minutes on the clock he scored to make it 2 – 3 and the Tractor boys tails were up. One minute into stoppage time and Edward Aveyard popped up to make it all square and salvage a point for the home side.

Division 3 Heathcote Athletic FC 1 Ettington Rovers FC 0

A solitary strike from Aaron Dawes on the half hour settled this one.

Kenilworth Town FC 0 Minds Matter FC 3

Minds Matter maintain their 100% record, disposing of their nearest rivals with a storming first thirty minutes. Conor Smith started it off, then Lewis Barry added and Ruben Bastos added the third just past the half hour mark. That’s how it ended and Minds sit top of the tree.

Castle United FC 0 Real Barston FC 5

A solid win for Real Barston, but United held them to a solitary goal at half time. Callum Shepherd with the strike. The others followed in the second half through Charles Pickering, Andrew Thomson and Philip Richardson

Division 4 - KhalsaFC C 5 Midland Rovers FC 3

Khalsa were four to the good by half time. Raphael Lawson, a Gianni Cefaliello brace and one from Ralfie Penton doing the damage. Robert Pritchard pulled one back just after the re-start. Umpha Koroma got another just past the hour mark, and with six minutes to go Prichard got his second and reduced the deficit to one. Cefaliello settled the Khalsa nerves getting his hat-trick goal with four minutes to go to kill off any hopes of a Rovers fight back.

Warwick United FC 6 Balsall and Berkswell FC 6

Ruben Oliveira with the fastest goal of the day here after three minutes to give the Hornets the advantage. United fought back and were ahead by the half hour mark with goals from Jack Emeny and Kieran Wood. Jonathan Ley made it all square again five minutes later. On the stroke of half time Jamie Johnson-Rawlings restored the United advantage. Ley restored parity ten minutes after the re-start with his second of the match, only to see Sam Barlow reply five minutes later to give United the lead back. Adam Middleton promptly went back up the other end and scored to make it all square again. Dean Pugh was next to score for United and Alex Emms was the Hornets reply. With seven minutes to go Dennie Bernard grabbed the last United strike but again the Hornets were back, with Oliveira getting his second to make it all square at the final whistle.