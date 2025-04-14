Champions Lillington Free Church seal crushing win

Anthony Vervier, Adrian Church-Jones, Guy Ashworth and Dave Hawker play for the two top sides in Division D

The dominance of Division 1 by holders Lillington Free Church A was brought home by their 10-0 win over two player Rugby B

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Berry, Lee Dorning and Rex Wong all took the scalp of the formidable Adrian Pilgrim who lies third in the averages. Rex (100%) and Lee (97%) sit one and two in the averages. St Georges A in third drew with St Georges B in 4th. Mark Jackson won his three for B and he was supported by Earl Sweeney who won a single and helped Mark to the doubles. Harrison Allwood (2), Mark Rose (2) and Danny Ricks (1) responded.

B have completed their fixtures and sit on 112 points. A have 116 with two matches to play. Rugby A overcame Oxhill 8-2. Ryan Lines and Matt Outhwaite secured 7 of the points with Luke Smith contributing one. Chris Brewer and Richard Hayes each won singles. Rugby A are second on 123 with one match to go. WCC Bats defeated Nomads Aces 7-3. Simon Griew’s treble included a thrilling 12-10 in the 5th win over Simon Nolan. Martin Hunter added two, missing out on a maximum when pipped by Nolan 11-9 in the 5th. Nilton Green won once and partnered Griew to an 11-8 in the 5th doubles success. In reply Nolan won two and Paul Rowan one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitnash have assured themselves of the runners-up spot in Division A with maximum points against the two Radford teams. Paras Tejani and Dennis Woodhead grabbed all 5 points against Radford’s A team though Mak Meina took Woodhead to 13-11 in the 5th. Cristian Balta joined Tejani against Radford B with the closest contest being Balta’s 11-8 in the 5th win over Boye Cho.

Bottom side Eathorpe E sprung a surprise in Division B when edging the new champions, Radford D 3-2. All the players won one and lost one, Stuart Ayres and Paul Holtby for Radford and Luis and Ross Baxter for Eathorpe. However, father and son, Ross and Luis were successful in the doubles. Eathorpe E were edged out 2-3 by Rugby E. Harbinder Singh was player of the match winning his two for Rugby and pairing with David Patton for the doubles. The Baxters won one apiece in response.

Free Church L in second whitewashed the top team, Rugby G 5-0 in Division C. Manas Krishnan and Ian Rourke took the points though young Shaneli Wickramanayaka extended Krishnan to 11-9 in the 5th. Rugby G are Champions. L are second but could lose this spot to Free Church J who have one match to play.

The top two sides faced each other in Division D with Eathorpe F the 3-2 victors over Radford E. Adrian Church-Jones won his two for Radford but Guy Ashworth and Dave Hawker posted singles and secured the doubles. With one match to play, leaders Eathorpe F cannot be caught whilst Church-Jones finished the campaign with a 100% record. Free Church N edged their M team 3-2 with Thomas Pinnington unbeaten for N. Ben Rourke got the deciding point. Rory Stokes replied for M and combined with Vishwa Modi to win the doubles. Free Church P recorded a 4-1 win over Eathorpe G. Leon Hayward was in eye-catching form to win his singles and steer Campbell Turner, who won one, to the doubles. Ben Titmas got the consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lillington Free Church TTC sent two teams to Wellingborough to compete on Day 4 of the Cadets British Clubs League. The A team had their best day of the competition despite the inclusion of Otis Green who was promoted from the B squad. Playing in Division 2 of 4 they finished a creditable third. After losing 1-5 to runners-up Chesham Grammar School Black in which Toby Roe notched the consolation, they whitewashed Chesham Grammar School Red 5-0 with Roe, Shivam Gupta and Otis Green winning two apiece. They then drew with the eventual winners , Knighton Park of Leicester. Roe won two and Green one with both Gupta and Green losing close 5 setters. Milton Keynes B were defeated 4-2, Gupta (2), Green (2) before a 2-4 defeat to Nottingham, Gupta and Roe getting singles.

The B squad were in Division 3, finishing 4th out of 6. They began with a draw against Kidlington Forum C, Anay Aroon winning two and Campbell Turner one. This was followed by a 1-5 loss to Milton Keynes C with Aroon taking the point. Next up were Nottingham 1 who also defeated them 1-5, the consolation being won by 11 year old Thomas Pinnington on his debut at this level. Smash of Kettering were dispatched 4-2 Pinnington (2), Aroon (1) and Leon Hayward (1) and Lillington finished with a draw against Corby, Aroon (2) and Pinnington (1)