Church F promoted in Division 3

Susie Swan played for Lillington Free Church A in the Junior British Clubs League in Wellingborough

Lillington Free Church F have secured second spot and promotion from Division 3 after waiting for the result of third placed Ashorne A who were playing their last match against Moreton Morrell.

Nothing less than a 10-0 win would suffice for Ashorne but Moreton proved difficult opponents and Ashorne had to settle for a 6-4 victory and third place. Alexandros Plianos won his three for the winners which included an excellent win over Kannan Nithi. Richard Grover added two and took the doubles with Plianos. In reply, Nihti won two and Lloyd Pettiford and Pablo Smith each grabbed singles. Nomads Codgers defeated WCC Flounders 6-4 with Richard Miles on top form for the winners bagging his three. Kim Wong supplied two and the duo took the doubles. Flounders bounced back through Andy Caine (2), Simon Chalker (1) and Jeremy Sampson (1). Free Church H also played Flounders, winning 8-2. Ankit Sharma was unbeaten in singles and doubles with Marc Briscoe who won two. David Wedgbury matched him. Joseph Cho scored the Flounders’ points. Radford C have finished as Champions of this division and all of the 12 teams in it deserve a special word of praise for each completing 22 matches on time.

In Division 1 Colebridge A completed their matches with a draw at WCC Bats. They won 3 of their points by the closest of margins. Michael Browne’s brace included a 11-9 in the 5th win over Martyn Todd, Rizwan Akbar’s single was a 5th set 11-8 victory over Martin Hunter and Colebridge took the doubles 11-9 in the 5th. Simon Griew (2), Todd (2) and Hunter (1) responded. Colebridge finished on 91 points and must wait on other results to see if this is sufficient to avoid the drop. Free Church B squeezed past Free Church C 6-4. Greg Swan and Monika Tomaszek each won twice, Dan Stone one and the doubles with Swan. Owain Jones starred for C with two with Chris Blowey and Jeff Harris adding singles. FC C have 84 from 20 completed fixtures, FC B sit on 78 from 19. Oxhill have 77 points from 17. St Georges A ran out 7-3 victors against Wellesboune and sit third. Mark Rose posted a hat-trick and Harrison Allwood and Danny Ricks chipped in with twos. Pete Barrow and Steve Cull notched singles and the doubles for the villagers.

Third placed Free Church D overcame Whitnash 7-3 in Division 2. Stefan Birca was a triple winner, Dan Shaw added two and Chris Jones beat Dennis Woodhead 11-8 in the 5th. Richard Smith (2) and Paras Tejani (1) scored for Whitnash. Flavels defeated Rugby C 7-3. Trevor Bradley and Shivam Kapur recorded maximums and Sam Bradley won once. Pablo Caldos and Peter Ratcliffe bounced back with a single apiece and an 11-9 in the 5th doubles success. Rugby C need 17 points from their 5 outstanding fixtures to overhaul Free Church E and avoid relegation.

Radford B edged past Free Church I in Division A with Diosdado Alferez and Charles Brookes grabbing singles and the doubles to get home 3-2. Jay Virdi won 2 for Church.

Free Church L claimed all 5 points in their Division C clash with Rugby G. Manas Krishnan and Ian Rourke did the damage.

Lillington Free Church TTC sent two teams to compete on Day 4 of the Junior British Clubs League in Wellingborough on the last Saturday in March.

The A team played in Division 2 of 4. They lost 3-6 to the eventual winners Milton Keynes A, Dan Stone winning two of his three singles and Sam Groom taking one. Luton, who finished second, were dispatched 6-3. Dan was unbeaten, Sam won two and Susie Swan one. Finally, the bottom placed team, Highfield Boys of Wellingborough were overcome 6-3. There was another hat-trick from Dan, Sam chipped in with two and Susie one.

The B team reduced their selected squad of 4 to 3 on the Friday due to illness and then suffered a further blow on the day with another illness. That left Johan Pretorius and Alfie Green to play the matches but 2 points were conceded in each contest making defeats inevitable. The club were very grateful to A squad members Alex Bosworth and Susie Swan who stepped in as guests so that their opponents were given their full quota of matches.

Playing in Division 4 they fell 1-5 to Ebatts C of North-West London with Johan getting the consolation. Against Highfield Girls of Wellingborough Johan and Alfie managed a point apiece in a narrow 2-4 loss. A similar 2-4 loss came against Smash of Kettering with the boys again sharing the points. In their last match a familiar scoreline of 2-4 occurred with Johan winning both.