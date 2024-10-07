Cleary's hold anniversary boxing event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The show opened with 10 -year-old Tobie Turpin, the great great grandson of the legendary Jakie Turpin.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tobie's first skills bout would have made him proud as he put on a very mature and skilful display.

Whirlwind Shane Kavanah kept his opponent busy with his fast feet and faints, letting out flurries of combos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronnie Dacres closed the skills bouts with an outstanding display of pure boxing, sharp jads and great counters.

Boxing action at Cleary's anniversary event

All six lads put on a great few rounds and for most it was the first time under the lights.

“Great matching and a brilliant display of all the boys' talents,” said Tony Chadwick, City of Hereford coach who had agreed to pitch his fighters against Cleary’s Boxing’s youngsters.

A first for Cleary’s Boxing, hosting two of the Midlands Development Championship semi- finals, saw action from Youths Jorden Nesbit from Telford vs Radu Costi from Evolution and Seniors Tomas Sherrington from Andersons vs David Boswell from Fitzpatricks. Youth Victory for Jorden and Senior winner Tomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schoolboys’ bouts didn't disappoint with Cleary’s Callum Horseman coming out strong and taking his opponent to the canvas twice in round one. He then settled down to outbox and out point his way to victory, in his first competitive bout.

Rio Newey in action

Cross match saw Jay Robins the winner over Rocco Russell.

Rio Newey kept Finchley’s Hayden Gardiner on the back foot for most of the three rounds, outclassing and pressuring the Londoner to take a unanimous win in a dominant performance.

Taylor Harrison was first out for the juniors, showing real grit and heart against a taller more rangy opponent. Taylor laid everything on the line to get up close but sadly was out pointed.

Zac Dean did not disappoint in his debut, an awkward switcher ran rings around his heavier opponent. Zac sealed the deal in the third with the doctor stopping the bout due to a nose injury to his opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Horseman faced his trickiest opponent to date, Charlie couldn't find his rhythm and was out-pointed by the Tamworth boxer.

Aman Kumar closed the show in a pure masterclass against the experienced and well decorated Kent boxer. From the first bell Kumar was in control, producing his best performance to date, fast hands, lightning feet and unorthodox style made it a feast for the eyes and the crowd were behind every shot he threw. An absolute delight to watch.