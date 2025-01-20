Colebridge A battling for survival in Leamington Table Tennis League

Adrian Pilgrim and Tomas Jacko of Rugby B

Colebridge A remain in the relegation spots in Division 1 after suffering two narrow defeats against close rivals.

Oxhill beat them 6-4 with Dave Ramsey securing a treble for the victors. Tony West’s double included a 12-10 in the 5th success over Michael Browne and Oxhill got over the line when Brian Hobill joined Ramsey to win the doubles 3-1.

Colebridge replied through Mike Rinnhofer (2) Rizwan Akbar (1) and Browne (1) in which he edged Hobill 11-9 in the 5th. Colebridge also fell to Lillington Free Church B in a re-arranged match by the same score. Church’s Daniel Stone and Monika Tomaszek each won two for Church, Tomaszek getting home 12-10 in the 5th against Craig Allen. Nikit Sajiv grabbed one and partnered Stone to a doubles win. Allen and Michael Browne shared Colebridge’s 4 points. Colebridge have 38 points, Church B 44 and Oxhill 45.

At the other end of the table second placed WCC Bats drew with St Georges B who are third. Mark Jackson of Georges starred when taking a hat-trick, Earl Sweeney added one beating Nilton Green in 5 and Jackson and Damon Fenton took the doubles in 5.

Martin Hunter and Martyn Todd both won twice for Bats, Hunter overcoming Fenton 13-11 in the 5th and Green added a single. Last season’s two promoted sides, Free Church C and Nomads Aces clashed with Church romping home 8-2. Chris Blowey grabbed a treble for Lillington, Jeff Harris supplied two, as did Owain Jones, Blowey and Jones posted the doubles . Andy Davies and Anthony Thomas replied.

Nomads have 29 points whilst Church C are on a comfortable 62 and lie 6th. Rugby A (5th) shared the spoils in their derby with Rugby B (4th). Adrian Pilgrim (B team} proved to be the club’s top dog, remaining unbeaten in singles and doubles with Tomas Jacko, who won once. Ryan Lines (2), Matt Outhwaite (2) and Marina Ndumengo (1) responded with Ndumengo pipping Sarah James 13-11 in the 5th.

In Division 2, WCC Bears who are on the fringes of the promotion places, suffered an unexpected reverse, 4-6 at the hands of Colebridge B. Dean Hicks notched a full house for Colebridge, defeating John Price 11-9 in the 5th in the match’s crucial game. Andrew Rowland and John Swinburne added singles and Hicks and Rowland won the doubles 3-1. Clive Irwin and Price bagged two apiece for Council. Leaders WCC A march on with a whitewash of Free Church E through Taran Dhillon, Niall Herbert and Chris Maiden.

Eathorpe A sit comfortably in second after a 9-1 success against Whitnash. Elliott Hey and Pete Titmas accounted for 7 of their points and Kieran Podbury just dropped the one to Richard Smith. Third placed Free Church D beat WCC Coots 6-4 with a maximum from Stefan Birca , two from Dan Shaw and a single from Chris Jones. Arun Jogi (2) and Cliff Jackson (1) won the doubles for Coots. Flavels, in 4th, drew with Eathorpe B in 11th. Shivam Kapur (3) and Trevor Bradley (2) took Flavels to the brink of a win but their usually strong doubles pairing lost to Mark Bastick and Ben James 11-13 in the 5th. Bastick (2), James (1) and Jim Levack (1) ensured parity.

Radford C lead Division 3 and overcame Free Church H 8-2. Andy Coonan’s treble allied to doubles from Gary Edwards and Martin Gallauer saw them home but Ankit Sharma put up stout resistance with a brace. Nomads Dragons’ good season continued with a resounding 9-1 win over WCC Flounders. Catherine McAuley and Jon Waters were unbeaten and Jill Weaving chipped in with two and the doubles with McAuley.

Joe Cho won the consolation. Dragons are 4th (84). Second placed Free Church D (92 points) defeated Eathorpe C 8-2. Nick Darwen and Nick Newman were unbeaten in singles and doubles and Cherry Matthews contributed one. David Hawkes and Mark Popham replied for the villagers with John Ablett losing two of his singles in 5. Ashorne A (3rd with 84) beat stablemates Ashorne B 8-2.

Richard Grover and Alexandros Plianos accounted for 7 of their haul with Brian Marston adding one. Jim Goodwin and Martin Hamer responded. Nomads Codgers won 7-3 at home to Free Church G. Richard Miles and Kim Wong won all of their singles and the doubles. G bounced back with singles from Chris Bosworth, Tudor Draghici and Bethan Jones. Maximums from Kannan Nithi and Pablo Smith propelled Moreton Morrell to an 8-2 win against WCC Dinos. The duo also won the doubles and Bernie Spratt got their other point. Jason Grey and Carl Morgan posted Council’s two.

The only result to hand in Division A saw Rugby F eclipse Radford A 5-0 , Bernard Burke and Katsuko Nagata responsible.