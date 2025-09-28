Competitive season expected as table tennis league kicks off

Eathorpe G faced Rugby F in Division C. Lto R Shaneli, Dave, Thomas and Ben

The Leamington League began its 25/26 season last week with Division 1 likely to be a wide open competition due to the decision of reigning Champions, Free Church A, to split their squad between the club’s three top flight sides.

Nevertheless, it was the new look A side which recorded the Division’s biggest victory with a 9-1 win against WCC Bats. James Berry and Rex Wong romped to trebles plus the doubles and Monika Tomaszek gave outstanding support by winning two. Martyn Todd got the consolation.

Laurence Sweeney will be a player to watch this season and he had an eye-catching win against Rugby B’s Adrian Pilgrim, 11-9 in the 5th, guiding St Georges A to a 7-3 victory. Sweeney was unbeaten, Mark Jackson added two, and the doubles with Sweeney, and Harrison Allwood notched a single. Pilgrim (2) and Tomas Jacko (1) replied. St Georges B drew with Free Church B.

Taran Dhillon won twice and grabbed the doubles 11-9 in the 5th with Damon Fenton who won a single. Gary Jackson pipped Stefan Birca 11-9 in the 5th to guarantee parity. Sam Weaving with a triple was Church’s mainstay and Dave Ramsey supplied two. Church’s C team also drew, away at Colebridge A. Michael Browne and Mike Rinnhofer claimed braces for the home side and the duo won the doubles in straight sets. Ricardo Bolanos won two in reply, losing to Rinnhofer in 5. Owain Jones also won two but beat Rinnhofer in 5 whilst Chris Blowey added a single.

WCC Bears were the biggest victors in Division 2, seeing off WCC Wanderers 9-1. Chris Hughes and Clive Irwin were unbeaten in singles and posted a 12-10 in the 5th success in the doubles against Tamas Nemeth and Dennis Woodhead. Chris Maiden clinched two but lost in straight sets to Paras Tejani. WCC Coots were close behind, taking 8 points from Free Church E. Mark Freeman and Cliff Jackson accounted for 7 of those with Steve Proctor bagging a single.

Tobias Eriksson had a win on his Division 2 debut, whilst also losing to Freeman 9-11 in the 5th. Chris Jones picked up the other point. Eathorpe C travelled to Ashorne A and won 6-4. Walter Warburton’s treble allied to two from Kieran Podbury, and the pair won the doubles 3-0. Alexandros Plianos won two in reply and was supported by singles from Rick Burgess and Richard Grover.

There was a 10-0 win in Division 3 with Nomads Codgers whitewashing Nomads Dragons who did so well last season. However, Les Hoggins, Richard Miles and Kim Wong showed no mercy. An Andy Coonan hat-trick could not prevent Radford B going down 3-7 at Rugby C. Dave Cox, Madu Ezedinma and Jo Outhwaite all recorded braces with the two Rugby ladies taking the doubles in 5. WCC Flounders overcame Moreton Morrell Tennis Court Club A 6-4.

Newcomer, Salman Atta won two, as did Andy Caine. Jackie Cheung added one and paired with Atta for a 3-1 doubles success. Kannan Nithi was unbeaten for Moreton with the other point coming from Lloyd Pettiford. Free Church H drew with WCC Dinos thanks in the main to an unbeaten Marc Briscoe. Phil Booth and Paul Emberson shared the other points. Jason Grey won two for Dinos, Derek Harwood’s two included an 11-9 in the 5th win over Booth, and Harwood and Carl Morgan took the doubles 12-10 in the 5th.

In Division A Eathorpe K’s Darren Hadley and Pete Titmas posted a 5-0 win over WCC Codgers 2. Free Church I whitewashed Eathorpe E 5-0 in the B division with Anay Aroon and Shivam Gupta impressing in a nonetheless competitive match. Rugby E took 4 of the 5 points on offer against Free Church J. Harbinder Singh won two and partnered Aidan Hemingway to the doubles. The former Knighton Park player won a single but lost to Thomas Pinnington, on debut at this level.

Radford E proved too strong on their Division C visit to Free Church K, winning 4-1. Adrian Church- Jones won two and took the doubles with Bernard Holley who won one. Keerthi Bakthisaran replied for Church. Rugby F whitewashed Eathorpe G through Shaneli Wickramanayaka and Thomas Mayle. However, the other Eathorpe/Rugby clash resulted in an Eathorpe win as Sam Neal and Mark Popham won singles and combined for the doubles. Jenny Ferguson pipped Popham 12-10 in the 5th and also beat Neal in 5.

League debutant David Amos helped his Free Church M team mate, Paul Emberson, to a 5-0 Division D eclipse of Moreton Morrell B. FISSC B won 4-1 at Radford F. Sandeep Jayaram won two, Mandip Takhar one and the partnership bagged the doubles. Young Alexander Church-Jones got the consolation. Eathorpe H edged Free Church L 3-2 with Luke Hadley getting a double and Joe Titmas one. Campbell Turner scored one for Church and helped Harry Davenport to the doubles.