Composed Leamington battle past Bromyard

Leamington surge forward, courtesy of prop, Louis Dunbavin. Picture by Ken Pinfold.

As we entered week 2 of Counties 1 Midlands West (South) league rugby, Leamington produced a composed and clinical performance at "Moorefields", to secure a 36 - 24 win over Bromyard, despite a nervy start that saw the visitors take an early lead.

However, once Leamington found their rhythm, they took control of proceedings, running in four impressive second-half tries, to seal a deserved victory.

Leamington No8, John Brear, had tested the Bromyard defence with an early run from the base of a scrum, but that aside, the hosts were finding it difficult to cope with the visitors, an unknown quantity, in the start of what turned out to be a very entertaining match.

On around 14 minutes of play, Bromyard earned a penalty in front of the Leamington posts and wisely, it seemed, took the opportunity for a shot at goal. The kick hit the right-hand upright and bounced back into the home 22 metre area, a situation that Leamington failed to cope with, allowing the visitors to claim possession and drive over for a converted score.

The visitors were then able to increase their lead, following a break, at pace, down the near side wing, with another try.

This was certainly a "wake-up" call for Leamington, who slowly got themselves back into contention. The breakthrough came late in the half, following a lineout, which Second Row, Ben Keeshan, leapt high to secure and allowed his forwards to set up a surge to the Bromyard try line. Centre, Freddie Spencer, had watched this action with anticipation and was quick to deliver the knockout blow, when he took a pass and crashed over.

If Leamington's start to the match had been lethargic, their opening to the second period was anything but. Full back, Jack Tripp-Smith, took an early penalty opportunity to kick his side to within four points of Bromyard, before the visitors were subjected to the full force, power and invention of the Leamington attack.

Rich Mullis took possession in his 22 metre area and was quick to set winger, Kofi Miller, off on a run that was to end in a superb score. Linking up with Conor Chamberlain and Tom van der Hoven, Miller moved the ball, at speed, up the far side flank (right in front of the match reporter and his two able assistants, Macey Weavil and Lily Weavil), before racing over for a fine individual try. Tripp-Smith then nailed the conversion, to give his team the lead for the first time in the afternoon.

Leamington increased the pressure on the Bromyard defence with a series of strong drives from the pack, which eventually gave Spencer the glimpse of an opening. Spotting a slight gap, Spencer dusted off a couple of Bromyard defenders and bulldozed his way through for one of his trademark scores. Tripp-Smith did not disappoint with the conversion attempt.

From the restart, Leamington skipper, Joe Kinghorn, fielded the drop out cleanly and set his backline away, to attack the far side flank. Winger, Conor Chamberlain, hit the gas pedal and raced away. Somehow, Scrum-Half, Tom van der Hoven, was managing to keep up with the sprint and was able to collect Chamberlain's timed pass and race over for another spectacular try. Once again, Tripp-Smith was quick to add the extras.

The Leamington attack was providing superb entertainment now and still had one more piece of brilliance to set the "Moorefield" crowd alight. Winger, Stu Campbell, claimed the ball on the far side and raced up the flank, eluding several attempts to halt his progress. As the Bromyard defence finally closed in, Campbell slipped the ball to Chamberlain, who sprinted in for his sides fifth try of the afternoon, duly converted by Tripp-Smith.

The visitors had a late flurry, with two tries, to earn a valuable bonus point, however the outcome of the game had been decided much earlier.