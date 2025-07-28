Countdown almost over until return of historic Warwickshire golf tournament

Hole 2 at Nailcote Hall (credit: Champions (UK) plc)

The Farmfoods British Par 3 will be returning to Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire, on August 5.

Now in its 92nd year, the tournament acts as the perfect line between competitive par 3 golf and celebrity entertainment for spectators.

Hosted for the 17th consecutive time by Golf Hall of Famer and two-time major winner Tony Jacklin CBE, will be joined by a field of seasoned professionals and fellow celebrities.

The pros will all be vying for their share of the €150,000 prize fund, where €50,000 will be awarded to the winner and the rest distributed among the top 59 players.

Farmfoods British Par 3 (credit: Champions (UK) plc)

Speaking to Midlands business consultants Champions (UK) plc, who will once again act as event organisers, Jacklin said: “I always look forward to the Par 3. It's always a great, positive week, full of familiar faces and new ones.

“Many of the pros have been coming for years, and it’s nice to catch up with them. For me, it’s also a break from the Florida heat. Over here it’s 100 degrees most days, too hot for golf, so the UK’s temperate climate is a welcome change.

“It’s also a great chance to see family. Some of my grandchildren play in the event, one even won the amateur title a couple of years ago. Since I started hosting in 2008, we've had some amazing times. Friends from America often come over, it’s become a special event for the Jacklin family."

Among the professionals confirmed for this year’s competition are fellow Ryder Cup heroes Ian Woosnam, Phil Price and Peter Baker, as well as major winner Stephen Dodd, returning Sky Sports analyst and former Ryder Cup player Rob Lee, and international stars Michael Campbell and Clarke Dennis. The tournament is also set to feature appearances from the likes of father-son duo Paul and Craig Lawrie, the former being victor of the 1999 Open Championships, and stalwarts of the event including Gary Wolstenholme and Andrew Marshall.

In addition to the main professional competition, the event’s renowned celebrity pro-am contests on Tuesday and Friday will bring a touch of star power to the fairways. Taking part across the week are former Scotland international footballer Gary McAllister, 1983 World Darts Champion Keith Deller, and West Indian cricketing legend Franklyn Stephenson. Joining them is actor Danny Walters, best known for his roles in EastEnders and Benidorm, along with former professional footballers Alan McInally, Don Goodman, Peter Odemwingie and Clayton Blackmore.

The celebrity roster also includes former Olympic and World Championships sprinters Derek Redmond and Kris Akabusi, Team GB legends Gail Emms and Calum Giles, alongside renowned English broadcaster John Inverdale.

With a plethora of spectators and national media set to attend, the stage has been set at Nailcote for another edition of golfing action.

Golfing fans can claim free tickets to the event by contacting Champions at https://championsukplc.com/contact, or by calling 08453 31 30 31.