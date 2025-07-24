Coventry Rugby Club achieve 17 per cent increase on season membership sales ahead of new season

Excitement builds at Coventry Rugby Club with increase in season membership sales

Coventry Rugby Club has revealed a 17% year-on-year increase in season membership sales ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Club’s impressive figures follow an exciting period both on and off the field, with the announcement of the transformed competition format for the second tier of English rugby—now dubbed Champ Rugby—a string of high-profile new signings, an expanded community engagement programme aimed at bringing supporters even closer to the club, and a renewed investment in Academy development.

With the 2025/26 fixture list now confirmed, Coventry Rugby fans can look forward to extra fixtures in the newly formatted Champ division, which sees two teams joining the league—Worcester Warriors and newly promoted Richmond.

The expanded 14-team competition promises a more competitive and dynamic fixture list, offering supporters even more thrilling rugby action at Butts Park Arena.

The opening game of the season will take place on 4th October at 2pm at Sixways Stadium, where Coventry will face Worcester Warriors.

Coventry’s pre-season campaign will kick off with a home fixture against RGC on 30th August at 3pm, followed by two further games at Butts Park Arena against Caldy RFC (13th September) and Exeter Chiefs (20th September). These games are included in the season membership.

The regular season will conclude on 9th May 2026 at Butts Park Arena, where Coventry Rugby Club will welcome Worcester Warriors for Round 26.

The League’s revised format means fans in blue and white will enjoy a minimum of 13 home league games across a season set to be one of the most exciting and action-packed yet.

As well as gaining entry to all Champ home league fixtures at Butts Park Arena, supporters will also have a front-row seat to witness the next generation of Coventry talent, with full access to up to 16 Coventry Rugby Academy home fixtures included in their membership.

Season memberships remain on general sale, offering supporters complete access to all home league fixtures and a range of exclusive member benefits.

The swelling numbers joining the fanbase place the Club in a strong position moving forward, according to Executive Chairman Jon Sharp, who hailed supporters for their commitment as Coventry enters an exciting new era.

Jon Sharp commented: “The increase in season memberships sold so far is extremely encouraging and shows the growing belief in what we are building here at Coventry Rugby Club both on and off the field.

“Our goal was to create a series of membership packages that offered real value-for-money and to bring supporters closer to the action—not just on matchdays, but throughout the entire season. The rebranding of the Rugby Championship to Champ Rugby gave us an opportunity to provide a refreshed and enhanced experience for our fanbase, one that reflects the ambition of the league and the direction in which we are heading as a club—and we feel that we have achieved that goal.

“We’ve made huge strides in recent years to not only field a team that is competitive and exciting to watch, but in creating an environment where players, staff, supporters and partners all feel part of the journey. The growth in season membership sales is a reflection of that collective effort, and as we enter this new era with the launch of Champ Rugby, we’re excited to welcome even more supporters into the fold as the new season approaches.”

The 2025/26 Coventry Rugby Season Memberships are available online at https://www.coventryrugby.co.uk/membership/, at Butts Park Arena in person, or by calling the club directly on 024 76 231001.