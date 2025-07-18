Coventry Rugby Club announces new principal partner ahead of the 2025/26 season

Tutors & Exams are Cov Rugby's New Principal Partner

Coventry Rugby Club has confirmed that Tutors & Exams will be named as a Principal Partner for the 2025/26 season.

Tutors & Exams and Cov Rugby have agreed a new deal that will see the education provider continue their support for the Club’s on-field ambitions and its community outreach initiatives, having initially started as an advertisement board sponsor in the 2023/2024 season, progressing their support for the Club the following campaign by adopting a Digital Media Package, as well as sponsoring the back of Coventry’s playing shirts and home premiership cup fixtures against Northampton Saints, Leicester Tigers and Nottingham Rugby.

For the forthcoming season, Tutors & Exams branding will continue to be prominently featured across the Club, most notably on this season’s playing shirts as well as Coventry Rugby Club’s exclusive marquee, where it will be renamed as Tutor and Exams Platinum Marquee.

A family-owned company, Tutors & Exams offers a one-stop shop for educational & assessment services, catering to students who are self-studying, home-educated, working with Learning Providers and who may need additional support,

Providing a range of educational services, including exam administration and links to private tuition providers, the Coventry-based company, which was established in 2014, boasts an impressive network of exam centres across the country, with more set to open in the coming years.

Staffed by colleagues which collectively have over 100 years of combined experience, and headed by company founders Jenny and Chris Spraggett, Tutors & Exams have the knowledge and expertise to guide its customers through the complexities of arranging assessment requirements, whether it be A Levels, GCSEs or university distance learning examinations.

With an exciting season ahead, which sees the introduction of a new-look Champ league, expanded support from Tutors & Exams comes at a time where the club continues to go from strength to strength.

Tutors & Exams were also strong supporters of Cov Rugby’s community outreach initiatives last season by providing giveaway t-shirts to the children who attended Project 500 initiatives.

Matt Cannon, General Manager at Coventry Rugby Club commented: “As a business, Tutors & Exams’ values very much align with our own, and it’s been fantastic to grow the partnership with Chris, Jenny, Ben and the team. Their ongoing support plays a crucial role in helping us grow both on and off the field, which is why we’re delighted to announce them as our new Principal Partner ahead of the new season.

“Since the relationship began, they have really bought into everything we’re trying to achieve at the Club and became so much more than a sponsor, they became genuine partners in our journey. With new-look league format and a fantastic uptake in season memberships, this very much feels like an exciting new chapter for Coventry Rugby Club, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have Tutors & Exams on board for another season to be a part of that story moving forward.”

Speaking on Tutors & Exams being named as the Club’s new Principal Partner, Nick Johnston, CEO of Coventry Rugby Club also said: “We’re delighted to welcome Tutors & Exams as our Principal Partner. They have come on the commercial partner journey with us which reflects exactly what Coventry Rugby is all about: growth, progress, and strong relationships. Community is at the heart of everything we do, and it’s clear that’s something we’re both deeply passionate about. We’re excited for what we can achieve together in this next chapter.”

Chris Spraggett, CEO at Tutors & Exams also added: “We’re incredibly proud to be expanding our sponsorship with Coventry Rugby Club for the 2025/26 season. Last season was truly eye opening — not just seeing our name associated with such a passionate and ambitious club but also being able to get involved with the amazing work being done through Project 500.

“For us, this is the next step. We’ve been involved with the club for a couple of seasons now, and this feels like a natural evolution. We’ve seen the club take on the academy and expand its work with the foundation, and we want to see that continue to blossom and grow - and be part of that journey too.

“As a company that’s committed to making education accessible to all, it equally means a great deal to us to support a club that shares our values in giving back through playing such an active role in the local community, especially with children in need, and we’re excited to once again be a part of that commitment as they continue to make a positive impact in the community and on the pitch.”