Coventry Rugby Club hosts national school sports week

Children from Coventry and Warwickshire schools take part in National School Sports Week at Coventry Rugby Club

Coventry Rugby Club has this week welcomed six schools across Coventry and Warwickshire to the Butts Park Arena as part of National School Sports Week.

The nationwide initiative, which is led by the Youth Sport Trust to promote physical activity and wellbeing among young people, encourages schools, clubs, and communities to commit to delivering at least 60 minutes of movement a day for every child.

Now in its 30th year, National School Sports Week aims to highlight the positive impact that sport and play can have on physical health, mental wellbeing, and social development – helping to build healthier and happier futures for young people across the UK.

Evidence from the Youth Sport Trust’s 2024 PE and School Sport Report shows that regular physical activity can significantly boost both academic performance and mental wellbeing.

Running from 16th to 22nd June, Coventry Rugby Club has rallied behind the national campaign by welcoming around 300 pupils, ranging from Year 3 to Year 10, to take part in sports days, with participating schools including Stretton Primary, St Osburg’s, St Augustine’s, Eden Girls School, Etone College, and Quest Academy.

The sessions were hosted and delivered by Coventry Rugby Club’s community team, who led a series of fun, inclusive activities designed to promote the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle.

Members from across the Club’s wider staff team also took the opportunity to step away from their desks and get involved in the action.

Chartered Savings Bank, which is a corporate partner of Coventry Rugby Club, lent its support by generously providing water bottles and stash bags for each student to take home with them as a memento of the week.

Jon Sharp, Executive Chairman, Coventry Rugby Club commented: “We were delighted to welcome students from across Coventry and Warwickshire to Butts Park Arena during National School Sports Week for a week packed with all things sport.

“This initiative gave us a fantastic opportunity to connect with pupils from the area and encourage them to move more, play more, and build confidence through a wide variety of sporting activities. A big thank you must go out to all involved, from our fantastic staff through to our corporate partner, Chartered Savings Bank, which supported the event throughout the week by volunteering time and generously providing mementos for every pupil who took part.

“For us, it was about more than just physical activity – it was about highlighting the vital role sport plays in supporting both physical wellbeing and mental health. Creating these positive experiences at a young age can have a lasting impact, and we hope that the sessions we have coordinated this week will leave the pupils feeling more confident and motivated to stay active long after the week has ended.”