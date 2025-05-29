Coventry Rugby Club unveils 2025/26 memberships

Coventry Rugby Club unveils new 2025/26 Season Memberships

Over 30 games of action-packed rugby included in new value for money package Coventry Rugby has launched its Season Memberships for the 2025/26 campaign, inviting fans to be part of an exciting new era for the club.

With the introduction of a restructured and rebranded league – now known as Champ Rugby – supporters can look forward to an expanded fixture list, including newly added Worcester Warriors and Richmond. The league now features 14 clubs following Worcester’s successful application and Richmond’s promotion as National League One champions.

The League’s revised format guarantees Coventry fans at least 13 home league games together with at least two pre-season fixtures - in what promises to be one of the most exciting and action-packed seasons in recent memory.

Season Members will enjoy full access to all Champ home fixtures at Butts Park Arena, plus witnessing the future of the club and the next generation of homegrown talent, with access to Coventry Rugby Academy’s 16 home matches, adding up to over 30 games in total.

With the club aiming to build a senior squad made up of 70 per cent academy graduates within three years, this offering allows fans to follow the journey of Cov’s rising stars from the outset of their careers.

Membership also comes with a host of additional benefits, including access to pre-season games, ‘Gift to the Community’ fixtures, exclusive discounts on club shop merchandise, additional match day ticket offers, rugby camps, pitch hire, and access to the Twickenham ticket ballot.

The 2025/26 Champ Rugby season fixture list will also introduce a new play-off format with the top teams competing for the title as well as a place in the Gallagher Premiership. While play-off tickets will be sold separately, members will receive priority access.

Season Memberships are competitively priced to offer value and accessibility to all supporters. Season Membership starts at £280 for adults and £216 for concessions for standing access. Seated access in the XL Motors stand is £329 for adults and £255 for concessions.

The Blue and White Membership includes a personalised padded seat and extra perks including various discounts and free entry to a ballot for England tickets and is priced at £345 for adults and £263 for concessions (seated), or alternatively £303 and £234 for standing options.

For those seeking a premium experience, the Askews Platinum Membership is available at £875 per person, including exclusive matchday hospitality of sumptuous food. Supporters aged 16-22 can opt for the NextGen Membership at £135 (seated) or £119 (standing), offering affordable access and full benefits with great value for emerging younger fans.

Under-16s retain free membership, keeping the next generation at the heart of the club.

Renewals for existing members are open until May 31st, with general sales starting on June 1st.

Jon Sharp, Executive Chairman at Coventry Rugby commented: “The 2025/26 season promises to be our most exciting yet – with a restructured league, increased competition and a clear commitment to developing the next generation of Coventry stars as they are fast tracked into the first team and become firm fans’ favourites.

“The idea behind these packages is to offer loyal supporters unrivalled access to the club while offering exceptional value for money. Not only will they now benefit from gaining direct access to 13 home league fixtures during the season in addition to pre-season fixtures and academy games as well as a host of other membership benefits to make them feel truly part of the club by giving them unprecedented access to everything we’re doing here on the pitch as well as off it. Ultimately, we set out to create a membership offering that delivers a complete rugby experience, and we believe that the packages we’ve put together truly achieve that.”

He added: “With over 30 matches, more benefits and more ways to be involved than ever before, our Season Memberships are more than just tickets – they are your pass to be part of our journey and something special at the beginning of an exciting new era. One Vision. One Club. Together We Are Coventry.”

The 2025/26 Coventry Rugby Season Memberships are available online, at Butts Park Arena, or by calling the club directly on 024 76 231001.