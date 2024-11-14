Crest Nicholson kit out the under 11 Nuneaton ‘boro boys’
The sponsorship saw the local housebuilder provide the team with brand new tracksuits for the season.
The ‘boro boys’, who play in the Nuneaton & Bedworth Minor Football League, proudly showed off their new tracksuits on Sunday 10 November at their home game played just over a mile from Sketchley Gardens.
Vanessa MacNee, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Midlands said: “We're thrilled to support this fantastic local team that plays such an important role in our community, helping young people build their skills and confidence.
"We can’t wait to see them showing off their new tracksuits and we wish them the best of luck for the season ahead!”
Dave Rich, Nuneaton Borough U11 Whites Coach added: “We are extremely thankful to everyone at Crest Nicholson for their support of grassroots football and the children in the local community. We cannot wait to continue our partnership throughout the season and we hope to welcome them at a game very soon."
