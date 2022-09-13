CRICKET: Rugby 2nd waste no time in sealing promotion

Rugby 2nd were all smiles after they sealed promotion

Streetly won the toss and chose to bat first on a wet wicket and were immediately in trouble against accurate bowling from James Nuttall and Aravind Katragadda.

At one stage Streetly had limped to 8-3 after 14 overs and they never recovered.

Nuttall (2-17) and Katragadda (3-9) bowled unchanged for 20 overs before Suj Barhey ripped through the tail in a hurry with 4-11 from just 15 balls before captain Bhavik Rathod picked up the other wicket, bowling the hosts out for 54.

Rugby's first team secured a victory in their last game of the season

Although Rugby lost two early wickets, Lee James wasted no time as he struck 40 not out, including a six to finish the match in just the 10th over.

Rugby’s first team eased to a five-wicket win against Stratford to end their WCL Premier Division season on a positive note, despite a disappointing ninth-placed finish in the table.

After a lot of wet weather before the match, returning captain Matt Ewer won an important toss and chose to bowl first on a damp wicket.

However, Rugby struggled to utilise the conditions early on as Stratford’s opening pair of Dexter Purser and Josh Hickman added 65 for the first wicket.

A double strike from Kasir Shah (2-28) in the 19th over changed the game and Rugby’s bowlers dominated proceedings from this point with wickets falling at regular intervals, despite a quality knock from Purser (74).

The Stratford captain lacked support though and Danny Sadiq (3-34) was particularly effective with the ball turning sharply.

There were two wickets each for Lee Golding and Wes Landsdale, before Owen Edwards took the final wicket thanks to a sensational Henry Parker catch and Stratford were 159 all out.

With the wicket flattening out, Rugby were confident about the run chase but their reply started terribly.

Archie Walker removed both openers cheaply and Rugby were soon in trouble on 21-3.

Not for the first time this summer, Landsdale and Edwards came together and steadied the ship in an important partnership, adding 70 for the third wicket.

Although Edwards was contentiously given out caught off his pad for a run-a-ball 42, Landsdale continued his side’s progress in partnership with Kyle Taylor.

Landsdale (53) was trapped LBW by Tom Grundy late on but Taylor (28no) saw his side home.