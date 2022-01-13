Former England batsman fantastic boost to Barby Cricket Club's 50th anniversary year

Former Northamptonshire, Lancashire and England batsman Mal Loye will be overseeing Barby Cricket Club's winter nets in their 50th anniversary year (Picture Getty Images)

Barby Cricket Club start their 50th anniversary year with pre-season nets, starting on January 21.

Nets will be overseen by ex Northamptonshire, Lancashire and England batsman Mal Loye. Loye currently coaches Derbyshire but has agreed to also work with Barby this year.

“This is a really important year for our club,” said Chairman Tom Gleghorn.

“We have made great strides over recent years and want to play a major role in promoting cricket in the local area.

“We have an award winning ground and a reputation for being the friendliest club around.

“This year is our 50th anniversary and we are planning a big year. Having Mal involved is a fantastic boost for us all.

“We look forward to benefiting from his knowledge and experience throughout the club.”

Any players who would like to go along to their Senior nets are very welcome.

They are being held at Bilton School in Rugby each Friday evening for ten weeks from 6-7.30pm.

Junior training dates will be announced very soon.