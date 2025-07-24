India and Pakistan to headline 2026 international summer at Edgbaston

Image Credit: Warwickshire Country Cricket Club

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have today announced the international fixture schedule for 2026, which will see both India and Pakistan visit Edgbaston Stadium.

Kicking off a landmark summer for cricket, Edgbaston has been selected as one of seven venues to host the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with England Women taking on Sri Lanka Women in the opening fixture of the tournament on Friday 12th June.

Fresh off a Test Match win at the stadium earlier this year, India Men are set to play against Harry Brook’s England Men for a One Day International (ODI) on Tuesday 14th July.

The international season concludes with a five-day Men’s Test between England and Pakistan from Wednesday 9th September, a first Test between the two sides in Birmingham since 2016.

Vitality Blast Men’s Finals Day also returns to Edgbaston for its 14th successive year, with the date to be confirmed later this summer.

Fans can now register for the best chance to secure tickets at edgbaston.com/ballot. The Ballot opens today (Thursday 24th July) and closes on Tuesday 30th September. Alternatively, fans can beat the Ballot with Priority Club, which is on sale for £35.

Edgbaston Chief Executive, Stuart Cain said, “2026 is another year where Birmingham will take its place on the global stage for sport.

“We’re proud to host the opening fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, and sales are already going well with over 5,000 tickets sold with almost 12 months still to go.

“Demand remains high for our international fixtures. Over 100,000 fans joined us for this summer’s India Test and we’re now consistently the fastest selling venue in the UK.

“Fans love coming to Edgbaston. With India and Pakistan in action, plus Finals Day, there’s lots of opportunities to experience why it’s just different.”