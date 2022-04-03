No changes for Willoughby Cricket Club heading into 2022 season

Willoughby's first game is on Saturday, April 9 when Southam are the first visitors to The Green

It is a case of as you were and go again for Willoughby as they embark on their 2022 season in the coming weeks.

Ben Hollis will once again captain the club’s Saturday 1st XI as they head into a fourth season in the Northamptonshire County League (NCL). Thanks to a combination of a seventh place finish last season and a close season league restructure, they now drop down into Division 7 but on the plus side have the prospect of a local duel with Yelvertoft now on the cards.

Despite finishing runners-up last term, the club’s Saturday 2nd XI also drop a division and are now in Division 13 with Ryan Perry continuing as captain for another term.

Hollis will be backed on a Saturday by vice-captain Ashley Rayner, the latter retaining the Wednesday XI captaincy in Division 2 of the Rugby and District Cricket League (RDCL) plus leading the club’s Sunday XI.

James Andrews will also continue as captain of the Midweek ‘B’ team in the RDCL.

Willoughby will again field teams at Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15 age group levels in the RDCL junior leagues alongside their weekly coaching sessions. In addition the successful ECB All Stars Cricket programme (for 5-8 year olds) and Dynamos Cricket (for 8-11 year olds) will run for 8 weeks at The Green starting from Friday 13th May.

To round things off, Willoughby Ladies are eagerly anticipating their Tip and Run League action which starts on 16th May.

The 2022 season at Willoughby CC gets underway on Saturday 9th April with Southam being the first visitors and opponents to The Green, before WCC make the short trip to Oakfield and Rowland Utd 24 hours later.

Braunston Paddox and Stoneleigh are the visitors the week after (Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th April) before Willoughby’s RDCL and NCL campaigns get underway on Wednesday 27th April and Saturday 30th April respectively.