Rugby CC looking to build on a fine 2022 as they get things going again

Rugby Cricket Club’s season gets under way on Saturday when their first-team host Rochdale in a 40-over friendly at Webb Ellis Road.

If the April showers don’t intervene, it’s then straight into league cricket for the firsts against Walmley on Saturday, April 15 while their other three sides have a staggered start throughout the month.

The club are looking to build on a successful 2022 campaign in which their second and third teams both secured promotion and they fielded a fourth XI in the league for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newly-elected club chairman Matt Ewer said: “Getting the seconds and thirds promoted was a key ambition for us last season, so seeing that become a reality was really rewarding and a great effort from the guys playing in those sides.

Rugby Cricket Club's second team gained promotion last season

“Our membership is growing each season and we are really focused on youth development, so having good quality, competitive cricket for players outside of the first team is essential for us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve seen a number of new players joining RCC, along with a group of hungry youngsters keen to get stuck into adult cricket, so there will be healthy competition for places in the club this year.

“Having the seconds and thirds playing at a higher level ensures that players are always being stretched and closes the gaps between the sides, which in turn makes it a more natural step when players move between the teams.”

“The addition of the fourth XI was a great success too, creating more opportunities for people to play in competitive league matches, but with a great sense of fun and inclusivity, blending youth and experience effectively.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rugby’s first-teamI had a less successful season in 2022 than their other sides, finishing ninth in the WCL Premier Division in a season that was dogged by injuries to several players and saw the team on the wrong side of a number of close finishes.

Ewer, also the club captain, missed the season through illness and is eager to get back on the field and lead the team.

“Despite finishing in the bottom half of the table, there were plenty of positives that we can take from last year and I think we’ve learned a lot,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Premier Division is the highest standard it's been in my memory, so every week we are up against strong oppositions and testing ourselves against quality players.

“The lads have been looking really strong in the winter and we’ve signed a South African overseas player Divan Posthumus this year to bolster our fast bowling stocks, which is an area we’ve struggled recently.”

The club have also retained the services of Wes Landsdale, the prolific batsman who enjoyed a stellar 2022 season and he will also be the club’s head coach.

Ewer said: “Wes was fundamental in getting our girls and ladies section off the ground last summer, which was another big win for us and has brought an exciting new dynamic to the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The ladies have been training all winter and we have really high hopes to see this part of our club grow in 2023.”