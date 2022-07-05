Summer football camps are back in Rugby

Help Soccer Coach will be staging football summer camps for youngsters in Rugby during the holidays

The Rugby-based football coaching company will be running the trio of three-day camps across August at the Rugby School Sports Centre on Horton Crescent.

The first is between August 1 and 3, the second between August 15 and 17 and the third between August 30 and September 1. At each of the three events there will be two separate football camps - one for boys and one for girls.

The Help Soccer Coach Summer Camps programme follows on from the success of their camp during the recent Platinum Jubilee holidays and is an addition to their popular weekly coaching sessions which are also held at Rugby School and at Rugby Town FC’s Butlin Road pitches.

Each day will run from 9am to 3pm under the guidance of Help Soccer Coach’s head coach Simon Mills and his team.

Across the three days, boys and girls aged five and over can look forward to a wide variety of activities including skills sessions, small-sided games, specialist coaching from FA qualified coaches up to UEFA B standard, competitions and a whole lot more.

Mills said, “We are really looking forward to our programme of summer camps and welcoming boys and girls back for what will be nine days of action-packed football fun.

“The demand from parents has once again exceeded our expectations, of which we are so grateful. We are also so pleased to be able to offer separate boys and girls sessions for each three-day camp due to that demand”.

The cost to attend each of camp is £15 per day per child or £40 for all three days, with a 20 per cent sibling discount also available.