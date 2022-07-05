True feast of cricket served up at Rugby & District League finals

A good crowd was on hand for the Rugby & District Cricket League finals at Barby CC

The day saw four matches played on Barby’s two grounds in front of a large and appreciative crowd of friends and family.

First up were the Under-11 and Under-15 finals.

The Under-11 game saw Rugby CC taking on host club Barby in what was a tremendous advert for cricket. Both sides gave their all with Rugby emerging the victors.

In the Under-15 game, Rugby batted first in their contest against Long Itchington amassing 123 with Dylan Hopkins the top scorer with 38. Reshawn Shahi, Will Chesser and Oli Smith were the wicket takers.

In reply, openers Josh Elkington and Jack Collier got things off to a tremendous start and despite both falling for 19 and 45 respectively and some late wickets, the damage was done and Long Itchington were able to edge over the line with two overs to spare.

Henry Woodrow, Matthew Brown and Harry Speller each took wickets with Jessica Naylor 1-8 the pick of the Rugby bowlers.

The Under-13 game once more featured Rugby, this time with Haddon the opponents.

Rugby batted first with every Haddon outfield player having a bowl.

Rugby never really got going, scoring 59 with Owen Thomas and Will Munnelly picking up three wickets apiece while Elliot Clough, George Range, Ethan Clough and Benjamin Hardwick each grabbed one.

The final game of the day was the Senior Plate final in which Rugby’s midweek B team faced North Kilworth.

A great all round batting display by North Kilworth saw them post a challenging 184 off their allotted overs.

In reply, Rugby’s legendary opening pair Charlie Robards and Stuart Lloyd rolled back the years, looking trouble free as they knocked off half the runs before Lloyd was dismissed for 31.