Warwickshire Cricket fixtures for 2022 announced - Championship defence starts at Edgbaston on April 7

Warwickshire celebrate in 2021 after winning the Championship for the eighth time

Fixtures for the 2022 domestic season have been announced and men’s LV= Insurance County Champions Warwickshire will begin their title defence at Edgbaston versus Surrey starting on Thursday, 7 April.

Having lifted the Championship for the eighth time in September, Warwickshire also host Essex, Northamptonshire, Lancashire, Kent, Somerset and Hampshire in the seven First Class fixtures at Edgbaston this summer.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire’s opening six matches of the LV= Insurance County Championship will be played from Thursday to Sunday over seven weeks. There will be five rounds played during June and July – an increase from the three rounds during the same period last summer.

“We can’t wait for our defence of the Championship to begin,” said Warwickshire men’s captain Will Rhodes. “Surrey will be a very tough test to get our Championship campaign underway, but it’s great to start at Edgbaston in-front of our home Members and supporters.

“Getting wins on the board early was crucial for us in winning last season’s Championship, so hopefully we can do the same again and maximise the opportunity of the first three of our first five games coming at home.”

In the Vitality Blast, the Bears, who will be captained by West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, will get underway at home against Northants Steelbacks on Thursday 26 May. The Club’s popular annual Family Fun Day will follow just three days later on Sunday 29 May, when both the Bears and Central Sparks will be in T20 action.

The home North Group fixtures will include three home games on Sunday, two on Thursday nights and two on Friday nights, including the all-important West Midlands derby versus Worcestershire Rapids on 24 June to end the home group campaign.

“I know the Bears fans love the Blast and I absolutely share that feeling," said Carlos Brathwaite. "I am full of excitement about leading the boys in the tournament this year. It was a privilege for me to be involved last year.

“Hopefully this season we can take that momentum all the way. My target as skipper is to get the team to Finals Day. It is our home ground and we want to show up and show off there.”

All four of Warwickshire’s home games in the Royal London Cup will be played at the Edgbaston, including the visits of Sussex on 12 August, Notts Outlaws on 17 August, Durham on 21 August and Somerset on 23 August.

Full Club Membership offers entry to every home Warwickshire regular season fixture in 2022, plus a host of exclusive benefits, and Members can save £25 by purchasing before the 1 February Early Bird deadline.

T20 Season Passes are also on sale now and is the only way to guarantee access to every home Vitality Blast game at the best price for only £85.