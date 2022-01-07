Willoughby Cricket Club start preparations for 2022 season with indoor sessions

Willoughby's cricket ground at The Green

It may not feel like cricket weather outside but Willoughby Cricket Club are preparing for when it does become warmer and the new cricket season with the start of their pre-season training

Once again the club will have separate sessions for their senior/adult cricketers and junior/youth cricketers, with all groups having use of the indoor facilities and nets at Bilton School in Rugby.

Sessions will start next Wednesday - 12th January 2022 - and run each Wednesday from 5.30 to 8.30 pm with the sessions split between the following categories and times:-

5:30 pm to 6:30 pm ~ Under 11s and Dynamos

6:30 pm to 7:30 pm ~ Under 13s and Under 15s.

7:30 pm to 8:30 pm ~ Seniors/adults

Willoughby are anticipating fielding a full complement of junior cricket teams this summer and invite budding youngsters to register their interest now to join them for the 2022 season.

Where junior [hard ball] cricket teams are concerned, the club are set to field teams at all of Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15 age group levels in the Rugby and District Cricket League (RDCL) from May to August; the Under 13s will play their RDCL fixtures on a Tuesday evening and the Under 11s and Under 15s on a Thursday evening.

In addition to this, each team will have weekly training sessions with their ECB-qualified coaches (days and time to be agreed), along with a series of friendly matches also arranged during the season.

As always Willoughby welcome players of all abilities, so if your son or daughter is interested to join either of our Under 11, Under 13 or Under 15 teams, or you know someone who may be, do get in touch.

For more information and to register for Willoughby’s Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15 teams, contact the club via their website: https://www.willoughbycc.org.uk/contact