Winning draw for Newbold cricketers over league leaders

.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Newbold were rocked by losing a wicket to the first legal ball of the match. However, Dan Siddons and Will Dudgeon set about repairing the damage in the face of accurate and hostile bowling.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Dudgeon was dismissed for a fine 48, Siddons was joined at the crease by Paul Evans who rolled back the years with a cultured 56. Acting skipper Siddons was eventually dismissed for an excellent 69; after which Newbold’s middle order collapsed to 213 all out.

In reply, Copsewood’s dangerous batsmen showed a willingness to chase down the total but lost wickets at regular intervals. Will Dudgeon capped a fine match with 4-36, Dave Cheney took 2-39 – aided by two fine catches by Roger Weddell – and Gavin Campbell, Kev Lee and Dan Siddons all taking a wicket.