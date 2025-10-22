Woakes commits to Warwickshire with new two-year extension

Warwickshire CCC has today [Wednesday 22nd October 2025] announced that all-rounder Chris Woakes has signed a two-year contract extension with the club, confirming Woakes’ focus on domestic cricket, following his international retirement announced last month.

The deal will extend across both red and white ball formats, including the Rothesay County Championship, the T20 Vitality Blast, and the One-Day Cup.

The ‘one-club legend’ and Birmingham-born all-rounder began his cricket career at Warwickshire at the age of ten, graduating from the club’s academy as a teenager, and made his first-team debut in 2006. He has remained a one-club player across English domestic cricket for his entire career, playing 249 times for Warwickshire to date. Playing in 102 first-class matches, he has scored more than 3800 runs and taken 371 wickets for the club. Woakes has also played in 85 T20’s, scoring 659 runs and contributing 86 wickets, and has best figures of 4-21.

Part of the Warwickshire side which won the T20 Blast in 2014, Woakes also won two One Day Cups in 2010 and 2016. He has two County Championship titles to his name in 2012 and 2021 and was awarded the 2020 PCA Men’s Player of the Year Award, which recognised his stellar international contributions.

Commenting on his two-year extension, Woakes said: "For obvious reasons, Warwickshire [CCC] has always remained close to my heart. From training at the academy to signing my first professional contract, the club been at every pivotal career moment over almost two decades. Extending my commitment to Warwickshire for another two years, feels like the start of a new chapter with a club that properly feels like home.

“Looking ahead, 2026 already promises to be a fantastic year for domestic cricket, especially with the introduction of the new DPP [Domestic Playing Programme]. We’ve got a talented squad, with a good mix of youth and experience and I genuinely believe we are in a great position to be challenging for trophies throughout the new season.”

James Thomas, Performance Director at Warwickshire CCC, said: "Securing Chris’ signature for another two years means so much to everyone at the club. A true one-club legend and a bear through and through, he embodies everything that playing for Warwickshire should mean.

“He’s someone all our aspiring young players can look up to, as an example of how to perform to the very top level over such a long period of time.

“Chris’ experience with both bat and ball will be invaluable as we look to improve and develop our squad which is now capable of challenging for major honours.”

