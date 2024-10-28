Crunch match at the top

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two of the top sides clashed in the latest round of Division 1 matches.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the top sides clashed in Division 1 with Lillington Free Church A posting a huge 9-1 win over Rugby A who seem badly out of form. Lee Dorning and Rex Wong were unbeaten in singles and doubles and James Berry added two. Ryan Lines took the consolation and lost to Wong by the narrowest of margins, 9-11 in the 5th. Rugby B fared better winning 8-2 against Nomads Aces. Tomas Jacko and Adrian Pilgrim recorded maximums plus the doubles and Sarah James won once. Simon Nolan and Tony Thomas responded. Wellesbourne beat Free Church B 7-3 with Pete Barrow winning his three. Alan Cotton’s brace included a 5 set win over Greg Swan. Gary Stewart notched another single and Barrow and Cotton took the doubles. Monika Tomaszek won twice for Church and Swan contributed one. Colebridge C overcame Free Church C 6-4. Craig Allen won two as did Mike Rinnhofer who collared Jeff Harris in 5. Rizwan Akbar won a single and helped Rinnhofer over the line 12-10 in the 5th in the doubles. C’s Josh Yarrow was in outstanding form winning his three and Jeff Harris beat Akbar.

The outstanding performance in Division 2 came from WCC A who swept away the highly fancied WCC Bears side 10-0. Taran Dhillon, Niall Herbert and Chris Maiden have their eyes on the title early in the season. There were two draws in this division. WCC Coots and Colebridge B shared the spoils as did Eathorpe A and Free Church D. Arun Jogi was Coots’ mainstay collecting 3. Mark Freeman and Cliff Jackson supported with singles. Jason Rainey (2), Dean Hicks(1) and Andrew Rowland (1) plus the doubles squared the match for Colebridge. Elliot Hey (2), Marius Morariu (1) and Pete Titmas (1) saw Eathorpe force a stalemate with the help of the doubles. Stefan Birca (2), Chris Jones (2) and Anthony Smith (1) kept matters even for Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paras Tejani was in top form for Whitnash as his team beat Rugby C 8-2. He secured his three though Jack Evans extended him to 12-10 in the 5th. Richard Smith won two, losing in 5 to Evans, and Dennis Woodhead was also a two- time winner. Tejani and Woodhead pocketed the doubles. Evans (1) and Peter Ratcliffe (1) replied.

Table Tennis photo by Lisa Keffer

In Division 3 Radford C beat Nomads Dragons 7-3. Boye Cho won two 5 setters for her victorious side, Gary Edwards matched her and so did Martin Gallauer. Cho and Gallauer teamed for the doubles. Jon Waters offered most resistance winning twice, and Mike Weaving chipped in with a single. Ashorne B enjoyed a 9-1 victory at Eathorpe C. Jim Goodwin and William Little amassed 7 of the points and Martin Hamer posted 2, losing 10-12 in the 5th to Dave Hawkes. WCC Flounders also won 9-1 on their travels to WCC Dinos. Andy Caine and Joseph Cho were unbeaten in singles and doubles and Jeremy Sampson got his team to 9. Derek Harwood grabbed the consolation. Ashorne A entertained Moreton Morrell but dismissed them 8-2. Richard Grover and Alexandros Plianos were in imperious form to bag 7 points and Brian Marston chipped in with one. Lloyd Pettiford and Pablo Smith shared the villagers’ points.

In the two a -side League, Harry Davenport got his first League win in Division D as his side, Free Church P, beat Eathorpe H 3-2. Church’s Leon Hayward won his first ever brace in the League. Harry’s cousin, Luke Hadley, won a single for Eathorpe and then combined with Joe Titmas to win the doubles 11-9 in the 5th, the first doubles defeat of the season for Church P. Free Church O edged their N team 3-2 to maintain pole position in this division. Paul Emberson won twice and Matt Hayes once but N bounced back with a single from Anay Aroon and the doubles from Aroon and Campbell Turner.

Eathorpe A top Division A and whitewashed Radford A 5-0 with Mark Bastick joining Darren Hadley to inflict the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FISSC have been replaced at the summit of Division B by Free Church I who beat them 5-0. Nicolae Grosu and cadet Toby Roe took their opportunity impressively. Rugby F are the nearest challengers after taking out Warwick University 4-1. Michael Walsh defeated Katsuko Nagata for the students but she and Bernard Burke wrapped up the remaining points.

In Division C Eathorpe E got the better of their F team clubmates 4-1. Luis Baxter led the way with a pair and Dad Ross won one plus the doubles. Dave Hawker scored for F.