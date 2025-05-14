Cubbington Albion celebrate double cup joy

With temperatures soaring, it was a demanding 90 minutes, and fatigue was clear to see as both sides battled through the heat. Having faced each other just a week earlier, the teams knew what to expect, and it showed in a tight, tactical encounter. Despite the 0–0 scoreline, Albion were dominant throughout, creating chance after chance but just lacking the final touch.

One of the game’s more memorable moments came late on when Charlie Cleaver attempted a spectacular bicycle kick, only to make no contact at all—a moment that summed up Albion’s frustration in front of goal. The game also had its fiery moments—Cleaver picked up a yellow card for a high boot, and Harry Taylor was booked for a cynical, but crucial, tactical foul.

Then came the penalties.

Hawkesmill scored first, and Albion’s Freddie Finn saw his effort saved, giving the opposition an early lead. McKenzie and Josh Aspinall kept Albion in the contest as both sides traded successful spot-kicks. At 4–4, Hawkesmill’s fifth penalty went wide. Billy G calmly tucked home Albion’s fifth to swing momentum their way.

Hawkesmill’s sixth effort was blazed over the bar, but Albion’s captain Joe Bridge Brown missed the chance to seal it. Enter Man of the Match Andy "Super Scott" Rowan, who produced a crucial save on Hawkesmill’s seventh penalty. Josh Bailey then stepped up and buried the winner, sparking wild celebrations from the Albion bench and fans.

With a 5–4 win on penalties, Cubbington Albion are crowned double champions—securing both the Challenge Cup and League Cup in a season now rightfully remembered as the “Double Bubble.”

The Trophy and awards were presented by Kris Robbins and Darren Papworth of Anthony Eden Gents Hairdressers, who have sposored this competition for forty years!

We move on to League action now and we start as usual with Division 1.

Long Itchington 2 Leam Hib’s Reserves 5

Hib’s reserves had too much here fir the Long Men and a Connor Mort hat-trick set them on their way. Michael Moreton and Connoll Farrell also added to seal the points.

On to Division 2.

HRI Harbury 1 Bishops Itchington 13

A one sided affair here as Jon Udall grabbed a consolation on the hour mark for The Veg boys, but it was all over by then. Hat-tricks for Tyler Reeve and Andrew Yeates, Ed Kostiuk and George Price got braces, Adam Miles, Johnny Addair and Michael Yeates also added. Bishops with games in hand are closing in on runners up spot.

We move on to Division 3.

Cubbington FC 4 Massey Ferguson 0

Cubbington have the League Title wrapped up and this was a stroll. Charlie Faulkner with a brace. Chris Roger and George Wilkinson adding the others.

On to Division 4

Stockton FC 6 AFC Snitterfield 2

Against form here as Stockton finished the season in style, trouncing the Title winners with a comprehensive showing. Malachy Rose and George Ayley each getting a pair, Josh Tolley and Danny Ward also getting in on the act. Stockton finish in third spot.

1 . Contributed Hawkes Mill Sports FC Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Cubbington Albion FC and Hawkes Mill Sports FC line up before the Division 1 Cup Final. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Cubbington Albion FC celebrate with the Cup. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Cubbington Albion Captain Joe Bridge-Brown receives the Division 1 Cup from Kris Robbins and Darren Papworth representing competition sponsors Anthony Eden Gents hairdressers. Photo: Submitted