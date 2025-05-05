Cubbington Albion crowned Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup champions

This is the competition that all teams enter and has a great history. It is sponsored by the Thomas family in memory of Tracey.

The game burst into life straight from kick-off, with Hawkesmill’s goalkeeper , Attwood, producing an outstanding double save in the very first minute to deny Albion an early opener. It was a sign of things to come as Albion quickly took control of the game.

Albion dictated possession for much of the first half, but Hawkesmill remained dangerous on the counter, striking the post after 25 minutes in a reminder of their threat. Albion responded with sustained pressure—Billy Gatfield forcing a superb low save from Attwood in the 35th minute, followed by captain Joe Bridge-Brown heading against the post from a pinpoint Harry Hartin cross.

Half-time: 0-0, but the Albion dressing room was full of belief.

Albion came out fighting and their effort paid off in the 53rd minute. Billy Gatfield opened the scoring with a stunning volley into the bottom corner, finally beating the inspired Hawkesmill shot-stopper.

Hawkesmill hit back almost immediately, equalising just three minutes later through a Callum Ferguson back-post header from a corner, making it 1-1.

But Albion refused to be rattled. Continuing to control the game and tire out their opponents, they regained the lead in the 65th minute—Gatfield again the hero, rising highest to meet a corner with a powerful header for his second of the afternoon.

In the 76th minute, the moment of magic came. Harry Hartin collected the ball on the edge of the box, cut inside, and launched an unstoppable strike over three defenders and the goalkeeper into the top corner. 3-1 Albion—and the cup was within reach.

Desperate to claw their way back, Hawkesmill threw four strikers and a centre-half forward. But the Albion defence stood like a wall. Tom Rowe, Josh Aspinall-Smyth, and Man of the Match Charlie Cleaver were immense, winning every duel and repelling every attack with grit and composure.

The Trophy and awards were presented by Roger Thomas on behalf of the family who sponsor this competition.

Esewhere there was plenty of other matches taking place. We start with some mid-week fixtures from Tuesday 29th April.

Division 1.

Hawkes Mill Sports 3 Long Itchington 0

Hawkes Mill still hunting Silverware put in a solid performance here to continue their push for the Division 1 Title. Goals from Taylor Bryant, Ryan Price and Owen Wassall doing the damage.

Cubbington Albion 1Khalsa 2

Adam Retford gave Albion the lead after nineteen minutes. Khalsa stormed back with two late goals from Andy Hood with the equaliser with twenty minutes to go and the winner nine minutes from time. Khalsa still in with a chance for League Honours.

We have one fixture from Division Two.

Bishops Itchington 1Wellesbourne Wanderers 1

A goal in each half left this as the Sunday League Unicorn of a one all draw. George Price with the opener for Bishops after twenty Six minutes. Dion Love grabbing the Wellesbourne leveller just before the hour mark. Both teams are still in the hunt for the Runners Up spot but Bishops have games in hand. It’s going to the wire.

Our next major report is the top of the table clash to decide the destination of the Division 5 Title, and who would be Runners Up. For this we travelled to Kineton Sports and Social Club.

Kineton Sports and Social FC 3Kenilworth Town 0

Kineton were out of the blocks early, and Kenilworth were still asleep when Tristan Birch scored the fastest goal of the day here, after only four minutes to settle any Kineton nerves. Town tried to get back into the game but Kineton remained solid at the back and controlled the play. Brayden Herdman then doubled the advantage just before the break and the crowd went wild.

The second half saw much the same as Kenilworth put more pressure on trying to get back into the game, several goalmouth scrambles, but Kineton managed to keep the ball out of the net. With an hour gone Ben King had a shot from the edge of the area and the ball somehow evaded everyone and bounced into the net. The Kenilworth lads fought on but Kineton had a grip on the Trophy and weren’t going to let go.

Kineton Sports and Social Club FC win the Division 5 Title. Kenilworth Town are the Runners up.The trophies and medals were presented by David Finch President of the League.

And now a report from our last Cup Semi-final which completes our Cup final line-ups for the season. This one is the Andy Campbell Cup.

Bishops Itchington 5 Stockton FC 1

Bishops on the march here to their third Cup final of the season. No quarter given as George Price and Adam David Miles each grabbed a brace. Matthew Hughes added the last with five minutes to go. Josh Tolley replied with a consolation for Stockton.

Bishops progress into the Andy Campbell Cup final to be held on Thursday 15th May 2025, 3pm kick off at Kenilworth Sporting (BY KIND PERMISSION) Entry by programme £3.00 (cash only) where they will meet Long Itchington FC.

We go back to Division 1 action now, and a crucial top of the table game here, as Hawkes Mill play in the Challenge Cup Final, Long Itchington entertain Khalsa with Khalsa having a chance to gain ground on the Hawkes. Khalsa can still take the Title.

Long Itchington 5Khalsa 4

This was a thriller. Action at both ends and a last gasp winner. Andy Hood started Khalsa off on thirty minutes. Josh Mann added a second before half time. Mann grabbed a second shortly after the re-start and Harry Budd stuck another away four minutes later. The Long men were not to be outdone and scored five, the winner being a last minute goal to seal the points and put a dent into the Khalsa Title hopes.

We move on to Division 2.

Kenilworth Wardens 2HRI Harbury 0

Wardens take all three points here.

On to Division 3

Massey Ferguson 1Cubbington FC 4

Chalie Faulkner and Jack Gibson both scored in a five minute spell just before the half hour mark. Jake Montgomery then added his own brace late in the second half to seal the points for Cubbington who have already secured the Title. Blake Arthur with the tractor boy’s goal. Massey’s are still in the hunt for Runners Up spot but it’s going to be a close run thing.

We finish with Division 4

Hampton Magna 6 Pig and Fiddle 1

Magna in control on this one . Matty Godwin and Jack Fathers both getting a pair. Jacob Dickens and Jordan Bedford adding the others. James Connolly getting the Pig reply.

1 . Contributed Kineton celebrate with the Division 5 Trophy Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Cubbington Albion Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Roger Thomas presents the Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup to winning captain Joe Bridge-Browne of Cubbington Albion Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Referee Harry Whiston with assistants Ian Pursglove and Luke Scale. With Captains Joe Bridge-Browne and Tom Hall. Photo: Submitted