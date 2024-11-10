Cubbington Albion exit the cup in Leamington and District Sunday Football League'

Cubbington Albion were eliminated from the Roger Wood memorial Cup in the second round after travelling to Birmingham to face Athletic Midlands FC.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cubbington Albion out of Roger Wood memorial cup

Athletic Midlands FC from the Oakbourne and Coronation League, Premier Division, made short work of removing Albion from the competition that was formely the BCFA Sunday Cup. Albion were four down by half time, and it looked all over. A comeback in the second half was cut short by two further goals for Athletic, and it was done and dusted. The Cubbington hopes now rest with Cubbington FC who remain in the Junior Cup.

We continue with Cup action and we move on to the Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup.

Cubbington FC and Dynamo Leamington FC pause for two minutes silence before their game today.

HRI Harbury 2 Bowling Green 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Walsh and Stacey Ellis with the first half goals for the Veg Boys here but Bowling Green came back with the deciding goal in the second half to take the tie.

Kineton Sports and Social Club 3 Leamington Hib's 14 (fourteen)

One way traffic here as Hib's progress into the next round. Connoll Farrell led the way with four goals. Calvin Moore, Jack Marsden and Josh Tiff all grabbed a brace. Tom Hitchcox, Craig Williams, Saul Dawson and Conor Smith getting the other Hib's goals. Brayden Herdman, Max Coton and Craig Banks on target for Kineton.

Wellesbourne Wanderers FC and Ettington FC pause for two minutes silence before the game this morning.

Wellesbourne Wanderers 7 (seven) Ettington Rovers 0

Ben Adler with the second fastest goal of the day after only four minutes here to set Wellesbourne on their way. Alex Rae also found his scoring boots in the bottom of his bag, as he grabbed a hat-trick. Aaron Mobley, Elliot Durbin and Dion Love getting the other Wanderers goals. Wanderers go into that hat for the next round.

Southam United Reserves 1 Balsall and Berkswell 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Ley gave the Hornets the lead just before the half hour mark. He added a second five minutes later. Southam fought back but could not break the Hornets defence until two minutes from time when Sean Duffy scored. It was too little too late and the Hornets progress into the next round.

We move on to the George Dutton Cup.

Khalsa 3 Bishops Itchington 1

Ed Kostiuk gave Bishops the lead after twenty minutes. Khalsa were back in it and ahead by half time. A well worked goal and a neat finish by Rory Kirwan making it all square and a sliding finish past the Bishops keeper from Sundeep Kalsi five minutes later to take the lead. It stayed tight to the end when Ajmeir Sahota finished it off with a goal in the last minute. Khalsa progress into the next round.

We have one game from the Cancer Cup.

Pig and Fiddle 2 Stockton 7 (seven)

A blistering first half saw Stockton five goals up inside fourty minutes. Lewis Timms pulling a goal back for Pig just before the break. A Keir Wood brace, with goals from Dan Jones and a Thomas O'Callaghan brace for Stockton. O'Callaghan added another in the second half to complete the Stockton scoring and Adam Edwards with the consolation for Pig in the second half.

We round off with League action and we start in Division 2

Napton 8 (eight) Heathcote Athletic 1

Jay Radford with the Heathcote consolation after only seventeen minutes here, but Napton were already three goals to the good. Aiden Jay Print and Chris Watts on target for Napton followed by a brace from Matthew Evans. Four more second half goals from Will Bradbury, Jake and Joshua Hyams and another from Print rounded it all off for Napton.

We move on to Division 3

Cubbington FC 4 Dynamo Leamington 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three goals in the first thirty minutes put Cubbington in command. Charlie Faulkener and a brace from Alister Wrist on target. Paul Rose pulled one back for Dynamo just past the hour mark, but Tajae Ferguson added a fourth for Cubbington to wrap up the points.

Fusilier 2 Kenilworth Royal Oak 4

A william Harte goal and a hat-trick from Ionut Macsim, wich included the fastest goal of the day after two minutes, were enough for Royal Oak to take the points here.

Massey Ferguson Sports and Social 4 Chadwick End 0

We move on to Division 4

Minds Matter 2 Real Barston 2

Ding Dong here. Terry Bayliss putting Minds Matter ahead just past the half hour mark. Dan Roberts replied for Real Barston just before the hour mark. Charles Pickering then gave Barston the lead, but two minutes later Connor Wilson made it all square again and that's how it stayed.

Whitnash Town 2 AFC Snitterfield 6

Luca Cefaliello with a brace for Whitnash. His first putting the home side ahead after fifteen minutes. Snitterfield bounced back and were ahead by half time. Goals from William Gorski and Dan Holt. Holt grabbed a second shortly after the re-start. Sam Jalowiecki and Max Harvey then added to the tally before Cefaliello got his second. Harvey White finished the Snitterfield scoring with seven minutes left on the clock.

We finish off with two games from Division 5

Kenilworth Town 1 Midland Rovers 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That rarity, a one all draw in Sunday League. Josh Tricklebank getting the Rovers goal five minutes into the second half.

Stockton Reserves 3

Wellesbourne Wanderers Development 5

This one was a slow burner. One all at half time. Braedyn Collins with the Stockton goal and Ethan Dandridge-Brown with the Wellesbourne equaliser. The second half was a different kettle of fish. James Bemrose grabbed a brace. Josh Bryan and Finley Goodman also added to take Wellesbourne out of sight. Two very late strikes from Charlie Mills and Zak Benson inside the last ten minutes made it a nervous last few minutes but Wellesbourne held on.