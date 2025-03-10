Cubbington celebrating after reaching a County Cup final

Leam Hib's Reserves

Leamington Sunday League side Cubbington FC continued their tremendous run in the BCFA Sunday Amateur Cup as they progressed to the final.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They entertained Bradmore Social First’s of the Wolverhampton and District Sunday league, with a cagey nervous start to the game with a place in the Final at stake.

Cubbington broke the deadlock on 28 mins, some good approach work which saw Jack Gibson through and his low left footed drive nestled sweetly into the net past the despairing dive of the Wolverhampton keeper. From that point, Bradmore turned up the pressure looking for an equaliser, but Cubbington’s defence stood up to the challenge. The game flowed and there was action at both ends, but neither side were close to scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was much of the same, with Cubbington putting on a defensive masterclass keeping the Bradmore attack out. As the final whistle drew closer Bradmore pushed everything forward, and Cubbington could have put the game to bed with a few chances on the break, but the final finish was always missing.

Hawkes Mill Sports FC

The final whistle blew sending Cubbington into the final on their first entry in the competition.

They willl face Royal Oak Hartshill FC from the Nuneaton & District Sunday League on Sunday April 13th. It takes place at Ray Hall Lane, Birmingham B43 6JFKick Off: 11.00am

Entry is available from 10am. Snacks and drinks will be available to purchase at the venue. Free parking is available to the rear of the building in Car Park B - please follow the road markings once you drive through the gate, and drive down the road alongside the building and pitch/3G. Please note, parking is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed on site. There is also no smoking, vaping or alcohol permitted on site.

Gate Open at 10:00am. Kick Off is 11:00am. The entrance fee for the final is £2.00 / £5.00.

It is the same date as the Division 2 Cup Final which is to be held at Stockton, between Leamington Hib’s and Bishops Itchington. 3pm kick off. Entry £3.00 cash on the gate.

Elsewhere, in the Division 3 Cup Semi-Final match. Dynamo Leamington lost 3-2 to Bowling Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brace from Ash Rowley wasn’t enough here for Dynamo, as Bowling Green scored three to take the tie and the place in the Division 3 Cup Final. This Final is scheduled to take place on Sunday 6th April 2025, 3pm Kick Off at Kenilworth Sporting Club, Gypsy Lane Kenilworth.

Bowling Green will face Ettington Rovers in the final. Entry by programme. £3.00 cash on the day.

Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup: Bishops Itchington 3 Leam Hibs 0

Bishops went ahead shortly before the break here as Ed Kostiuk struck. Johnny Adair and Shaun Watkins then both added just past the hour mark and it was all over. Bishops move into the next round.

Andy Campbell Cup

Long Itchington 6 Midland Rovers 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This one went to form and the Long Men were in form. Mark Larner grabbed a brace. Jack Dent, Ash Dickson, Pepe Fernandez and Oscar Rose getting the others. Long Itchington move into the next round.

George Dutton Cup

Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club 5 Khalsa 6

A real battle here as Massey’s led at the halfway stage. Narinder Sarai had got the solitary Khalsa first half strike to keep them in contention. However the tables turned in the second half and Khalsa struck 5, with a Josh Mann finish inside the last four minutes to snatch victory. Jack Archer struck a hat-trick for the home side, and Connor King also bagged a brace, but it wasn’t enough. Cameron Hill, Sundeep Kalsi, Ajmeir Sahota and Munreece Sahota getting the other Khalsa goals. Khalsa progress.

Division 1

Hawkes Mill Sports FC 2 Leamington Hib’s Reserves 2

A top of the Table clash here and it was as tight as you would expect. It ended with a point each as Ryan Price scored a brace for Hawkes Mill and Charlie Fitzmaurice and Connor Mort got the matching pair for Hib’s. Hawkes Mill retain top spot in the Table, but Hibs a close second and Cubbington Albion with games in hand are lurking in third spot. It’s tight!

Division 2

HRI Wellesbourne 1 Kenilworth Wardens 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A solitary Kieran Walsh strike on the hour mark settled this one for the veg boys..

Khalsa Reserves 1 Heathcote Athletic 3

Heathcote move off the bottom of the table with three valuable points here. Jordan Curley giving Heathcote the lead on the half hour mark. Heathcote then struck twice in an eight minute second half spell to make some breathing space, but Stuart Wheatcroft pulled one back for Khalsa with eight minutes to go and Heathcote had to hold on.

Division 3

Cubbington FC 1 Ettington Rovers 1

Cubbington came back to earth from last weeks BCFA Cup tie, and Ettington made them work all the way. Luke Swinnerton put the home side in front just past the half hour mark. Ettington were level just before the hour mark when Jordan Robinson struck back. With a League and Cup treble still on the cards it’s looking good for Cubbington, although there’s still a long way to go.

Division 4

Real Barston 0 AFC Snitterfield 2

Snitterfield are almost home with the Title, and with the Cup final looming a League and Cup double is on the cards. Two goals here from Talib Bellamy and William Gorski sealing the points. The Division 4 Cup Final takes place this coming Sunday (16th March) at Kenilworth Sporting, Gypsy Lane, 3pm Kick off. Snitterfield will face Hampton Magna in the Final. Entry is £3.00 cash on the gate.

Whitnash Town 1 Stockton 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals late in the second half and the points were shared here. Harry Price with the opener for Whitnash with twenty minutes to go. Zak Benson made it all square with ten minutes left on the clock. There are six teams within three points of each other so all chasing points to come second in the Table, or to avoid relegation. This is a tight Division!

Division 5

Balsall and Berkswell 4 Warwick United 0

One way traffic here as the Squirrels scored twice in each half without reply. Charlie Stevens and Jonathan Ley with the first half strikes. Ruben Oliveira and Ley with his second goal in the second half rounded it off.

Kineton Sports and Social Club 6 Stockton Reserves 2

A brace apiece for Thomas Gardner and Liam Naven-Jones. Scott Dunn set Kineton on their way with fastest goal of the day after five minutes. Robert Herman got the other Kineton goal. Josh Branson and Charlie Mills with the Stockton consolations.

Wellesbourne Wanderers Dev’s 4 Southam United Reserves 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hat-trick for George Everitt set Wellesbourne on track here. He scored twice in four minutes just before the break! He added his third o the hour mark and Ben Adler wrapped it up with a goal in the last minute. Oliver Reeves grabbing the Southam consolation.