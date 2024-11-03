Cubbington continue their County Cup journey

Another great result for the Cubbington FC lads who travelled to Solihull for their latest encounter in the BCFA Sunday Amateur Cup.

Cubbington stormed into the lead after 4 minutes with a screamer from Charlie Faulkner, and Cubbington dominated in the early stages, Faulkner netted again after 31mins and George Wilkinson added a 3rd after 34mins, Cubbington in charge. Half time 3-0 . The second half was more even, with Locomotive sheldon pressing . Locomotive finally got off the mark in the 71st minute with a well taken goal 18 yards out that wrong footed the Cubbington keeper. Cubbington saw out the last 20 minutes and move into the 3rd round.

We continue with cup action and we start with the George Dutton Cup.

Khalsa Reserves 6 Stockton Reserves 0

Khalsa too hot for Stockton here and six of the best take Khalsa into the next round. A brace apiece for Ricky Dhaliwal and Giuseppe Lapetina, the others coming from Ezra Layton and Kyle Mota.

We move on to the Divisional cup matches now and we start with Division 1.

Bourton and Frankton 1 Hawkes Mill Sports 3

David Michael Buckley is the in form striker for Hawkes Mill. He struck all three to give Hawkes Mill the win here.

Leam Hib's Reserves 3 Khalsa 1

Cameron Hill with the opener to put Khalsa ahead but the Hib's youngsters were back on form and goals from Charlie Fitzmaurice, Connor Mort and Callum Clarke turned the tie on it's head. There was no comeback for Khalsa this week though.

We move on to the Division 2 Cup.

Bishops Itchington 2 Wellesbourne Wanderers 1

A Joel Giblin goal just before the break gave Wellesbourne the half time lead. Bishops struck back ten minutes after the re-start through William White, and then took the tie with an Ed Kostiuk strike ten minutes from time. Bishops move into the next round.

And on to the Division 3 Cup

Massey Ferguson Sports & Social 2 Dynamo Leamington 2

Too tight to split after ninety minutes here. Luke Allman and Ash Rowley with the Dynamo goals. So it went to penalty kicks. Dynamo take the tie 2 - 4 and progress into the next round.

And now to the Division 4 Cup

AFC Snitterfield 4 Stockton 0

Two goals in each half were enough for Snitterfield here. Harry Rousell and William Gorski netting in the first half, Talib Bellamy and William Bench getting the second half goals

Hampton Magna 6 Real Barston 1

Dan Smith with the Barston consolation with less than ten minutes left on the clock. The damage had already been done. Mark Hickey back on form with a hat-trick. Thomas Hudson with a brace and Jordan O'Keefe added a single. Magna into the hat for the next round.

We round off the cup games with Division 5

Balsall and Berkswell 2 Kenilworth Town 1

This one was tied at half time. Joe Ryan for the Hornets and Oliver Flynn for Kenilworth. It was decided just before the hour mark, when Ruben Oliveira struck for the Hornets, who held on to progress into the next round.

Southam United Reserves 4

Wellesbourne Wanderers Dev's 0

Southam were three up by half time and added a fourth in the second half. Damien Goring with a hat-trick, the other coming from Owen Kennedy. Southam progress into the next round.

We have a few League games to report now and we start as usual with Division 1.

Long Itchington 4 Cubbington Albion 1

Charlie Cleaver with the Albion consolation with eight minutes left on the clock.

We move on to Division 2

Napton 3 HRI Harbury 1

Napton were one up by half time through a Chris Watts goal. Kieran Walsh pulled one back for the veg boys but an own goal and one from Blair Girvin were enough to seal the points for Napton.

And on to Division 3

Chadwick End 2 Fusilier 4

A brace from Jordan Bedford and singles from Alex White and David Jones were enough for the Fusilier here.

Ettington Rovers 4 Kenilworth Royal Oak 3

A thriller at Ettington. William Harte started the goals with a first minute goal, equal fastest of the day , to give Royal Oak the advantage. Ettington struck back and were in front by half time through Jordan Robinson and Mark Withers, both goals coming in a two minute spell. Glenn Matthew popped up on the hour mark to extend the Ettington advantage, but four minutes later Harry Green scored to get Royal Oak back in contention. Six minutes later and Robinson popped up for his second to restore the two goal advantage for the home side, but Harte grabbed a second with six minutes left on the clock to make it a tense affair, but Ettington held on.

And so to Division 4

Whitnash Town 4 Pig and Fiddle 3

A first half lead for Whitnash here as Harry Price gave them the lead after only four minutes. Kieran Herlihy struck back for Pig three minutes into the second half. The next ten minutes saw Whitnash storm back with goals from Gianni Cefaliello and Ricky Barby to take control, however Pig battled on, and with eighteen minutes to go Adam Edwards pulled one back and the Pigs tails were up! With seven minutes remaining Tye Twomey got another to make it all square and that's how it finished.

And we finish our round-up with one fixture from Division 5

Warwick United 1 Kineton Sports and Social Club 7 (seven)

Equal fastest goal of the day here for Jamie Johnson-Rawlings in the first minute, to give United the lead. Kineton fought back and were in front by half time. Will Barnes and Brayden Herdman getting the goals. Two minutes after the re-start and Scott Dunn made it three. Calum Naven-Jones added a fourth eight minutes later, swiftly followed by Robert Herdman with the fifth, and that was followed by two goals in a five minute spell from Tristan Birch and Liam Naven-Jones to make it seven.