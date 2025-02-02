Cubbington progress in the cup after penalty shoot-out

Cubbington progressed in the cup after a penalty shoot-out win over Bearwood Athletic.

Cubbington progressed in the cup after a penalty shoot-out win over Bearwood Athletic in the Leamington Sunday Football League.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We start our round-up with a fixture from Last Sunday 26th January. The quarter final tie in the Sunday Amateur Cup, between Cubbington FC and Bearwood Athletic from the Warley & District Sunday league.

Bearwood started the better of the two teams and dominated the first 10 minutes, however Cubbington grew into the game, with Luke Swinnerton and Tajae Ferguson pulling the strings in midfield, and they started to get a hold on the game. However on 35 mins Bearwood went close with header, only for the Cubbington goal keeper to make a comfortable save. 0-0 at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cubbington came out of the blocks quickly after half time, and Ali Wrist looked to have given Cubbington the lead from a corner, only for the ball to be cleared off the line. That rallied Bearwood and on 61 mins they took the lead through James Davis. The game was back and forth, but the Cubbington winger Charlie Faulkner was a thorn in the side of the Bearwood full back, and his persistence paid off and forced a mistake, resulting in Alex Poulter crashing home on 72 mins to make it one all. The game continued with both teams trading blows, and a lapse in concentration resulted in Bearwood scoring through Malachi Clearkin, giving the Wolverhampton side the advantage with fourteen minutes left on the clock. Cubbington found another gear, and Charlie Faulkner got his reward on with only seven minutes to go, finishing smartly making it all square again. That is how the game ended, with the tie to be decided by a penalty shootout. A hard fought game ended with Cubbington Keeper Sean Wilson saving a Bearwood penalty, Cubbington winning 5-4 on penalties. The semi-final draw now sees Cubbington drawn at home against Bradmore Social FC from the Wolverhampton & District league.

Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup tie - Long Itchington 1 Bishops Itchington 2

A brace in the first half from Peter Kostiuk was enough here for Bishops to take the tie and progress into the hat for the next round.

George Dutton Cup - Hampton Magna 2 Wellesbourne Wanderers 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A close run game here. A goal apiece in each half saw the tie go to penalty kicks. Joel Giblin and Elliot Durbin with the Wellesbourne goals. So it went to spot kicks, and those went into sudden death with Magna the first to miss. Wanderers progress into the next round.

Andy Campbell Cup - Midland Rovers 3 Dynamo Leamington 2

George Williams with the Rovers first goal after twenty three minutes. Scott Villiers added a second on the hour mark, and Jamie Daniel sealed the win with ten minutes to go, and Rovers progress into the next round.

Division 2. - Heathcote Athletic 2 Khalsa Reserves 2

Leam Hib’s 0 HRI Harbury 2

A goal in each half was enough here for the veg boys to take the points and squeeze up the gap at the top of the table. Tom Jones just before the half hour mark and Kieran Walsh on the hour mark doing the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 3 - Kenilworth Royal Oak 1 Cubbington FC 1

Luke Swinnerton with the second half strike for Cubbington.

Division 4 - Real Barston 2 Pig and Fiddle 0

Barston struck early here and were two up inside ten minutes. A Callum Shepherd strike after only two minutes was fastest goal of the day, and he was followed swiftly by Adam Wyatt six minutes later. That’s how it stayed and Barston take the points.

Division 5 - Wellesbourne Wanderers Dev's 5 Warwick Utd 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wanderers were firing on all cylinders here and were three up by the break. Jake Faulkener with a brace, Harry Woods with the third. Joshua Bryan and Finley Goodman added in the second half to give the Wanderers all three points.