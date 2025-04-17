Cubbington victorious in Sunday Amateur Cup final

Cubbington FC celebrate with the Birmingham Amateur Cup

Cubbington FC, of the Leamington & District Sunday league, travelled to BCFA Headquarters in Birmingham to take on Royal Oak Hartshill FC in the Sunday Amateur Cup final, with both teams having entered the cup for the first time.

Royal Oak started the game the strongest, and put Cubbington under pressure right from the off. As the half went on the Cubbington nerves settled and they got a foothold in the game. A free kick put in by Luke Swinnerton has headed down and captain Adam Short pounced to fire the ball home, but Cubbington celebrations were cut short when the assistant referee flagged for offside.

Royal Oak rallied and again put Cubbington under pressure, and on 21 mins took the lead, scoring from close range.

Cubbington gathered themselves and immediately went on the attack, with Jon Spencer driving forward. After a coming together Jon fell awkwardly on his shoulder resulting in a forced substitution. Half time came with Royal Oak leading 1-0.

At the start of the second half Cubbington came out of the blocks fast, and forced a corner within the first minute. Royal Oak cleared the corner but found themselves under pressure straight away, with Charlie Faulkner attacking the full back, driving into the box and winning a penalty. Having won the penalty Charlie placed the ball on the spot and confidently slotted the ball into the bottom corner making it 1-1 just before the hour mark.

Cubbington had the momentum and took the lead eleven minutes later, after some great work by Charlie Faulkner down the right, and a great run and header from opposite winger George Wilkinson making it 1-2.

This gave Royal Oak some energy and they worked for a response. Cubbington goalkeeper Ryan Cowley made a crucial save on 80 mins to keep his side in front.

Cubbington saw out the remaining minutes and lifted the cup, after a hard fought game against a well organised Royal Oak Hartshill.