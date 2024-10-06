Cup encounters take the stage in Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In week 6 of the Leamington Sunday League there was plenty of cup encounters.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunday Amateur Cup. (Formerly the Sunday Junior Cup)

Whitley J United Adults 2 Cubbington FC 3

A strong performance from Cubbington FC in their first ever entry into a County Cup competition. And what a start ! Two goals in the first sixteen minutes from Jack Gibson set them on their way. The Memorial park hasn't seen a Leamington team on a Sunday morning for a while, and they won't want to see another for a while! Whitley scored with fifteen minutes remaining on the clock but Charlie Faulkner popped up to grab a third for Cubbington to restore the two goal advantage. Whitley struck again with four minutes to go but it was too late.

Cubbington Albion showing off their new kit with sponsor Obrien Development.

Division 1 Cup – Cubbington Albion 0 Bourton and Frankton 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion were undone by mistakes of their own making here as Bourton capitalised on unforced errors to take this tie. A poor goal keeping clearance was promptly returned into the net to set Bourton on their way inside five minutes. Two more goals followed before half time and Albion were done. The game went from bad to worse after four changes of keeper and a broken collar bone added to the mix made it a weekend to forget for the Albion.

Division 2 Cup sponsored by Friends of Rowan Fitzgerald – Bishops Itchington 3 Napton 2

A tight first half saw the teams go in at half time with a goal apiece on the board. Charlie Canning on target for Bishops after Jack Hancock had put Napton ahead five minutes earlier. Veteran Craig Watkin then popped up with another for Bishops after the break, and five minutes later a third from Mathew Hughes. Joe Merry pulled one back for Napton with six minutes remaining but Bishops held on to go into the next round.

Bourton and Frankton FC

Heathcote Athletic 0 Kenilworth Wardens 3 – A brace for George Ferridge here as Wardens controlled the game. Finnian Wort with a goal on the hour mark sandwiched between the Ferridge strikes and Wardens progress into the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellesbourne Wanderers 5 HRI Harbury 0 – Wanderers hit the ground running here with two goals inside the first ten minutes. Alex Rea and Dion Love on target. Reece Myatt added a third just before half time and the Veg boys were cooked. Ben Adler added a fourth just after the break and Elliot Durbin got the fifth with just over ten minutes to go.

Division 3 Cup – Bowling Green 6 Fusilier 1 – It took a half hour to warm up before the Bowling green got rolling. Kelsey Fawke got the first followed two minutes later by Ed Jolly. Jake Robbins added a third just before the break, and a minute into the second half Joseph Davison got the fourth. Two late strikes from Noah Whitlock and Tom Gamblin wrapped it all up.

Chadwick End 4 Kenilworth Royal Oak 0 – Chadwick have struggled a bit this season but were firing on all cylinders here as visitors Royal Oak were overwhelmed, Jordan Cross with the first after nine minutes. Steven Nollet got the second eight minutes later. A brace from George Curry in a twelve minute spell in the second half sealed the win and Chadwick progress into the next round.

Division 4 Cup – Whitnash Town 2 Real Barston 4 – Dan Smith with the opener for Barston here after fifteen minutes. Louis Todd made it all square a minute later, only for Aaron Cordice to restore the advantage a minute after that! Darius Potten-Ravenshad then extended the Barston advantage , only for Daniel Long to pull one back For Whitnash just before the break. Cordice grabbed his second on the hour mark and it was all done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockton 2 Pig and Fiddle 1 – A Thomas O'Callaghan brace in a ten minute spell before half time was enough for Stockton here.

Minds Matter 0 AFC Snitterfield 6 – A first half onslaught had this one wrapped up by half time. Bradley Daw with the first after nine minutes. William Gorski got the second nine minutes later. Gorski then added the third five minutes after that. Talib Bellamy got the fourth and Cameron Anderson struck the fifth a minute before the break. Daw completed the rout with his second on the hour mark.

Division 5 Cup – Balsall and Berkswell 3 Kineton Sports and Social Club 0

Finlay Perry-Ogden struck just before half time to give the Hornets the advantage. Jonathon Ley had come on as a sub at half time then duly grabbed the second eight minutes after the re-start. With a minute left on the clock Joe Ryan sealed the win.

Stockton Reserves 1 Kenilworth Town 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick United 3 Southam United Reserves 6 – Three in each half for southam here to take the win. Harley Wright with the first after eight minutes. Charlie Ferguson with the second eight minutes later. Riley Birch added another just before the break. Birch grabbed his second just past the hour mark, and Damien Goring then popped up to grab a brace to wrap it all up.