Cup holders Zimmers safely through first round in the Blythe Liggins Skittles League

Leamington CC skittles alley

It was the first round of the knockout cup in the Blythe Liggins Skittles League this week, with the additional challenging requirement that nothing counts until the front pin has been knocked down - “Front pin first” rules.

The five winners plus the top two losers go through to the next round. All the teams in the top half of the league table went through as winners, with Grovers Rovers beating Nutters 155-133, Bad Eggs beating Pacemakers 159-144, BFC United beating Groovies 186-142, Zimmers beating Skittled Pink 189-131 and, finally Demons beating Jocky’s Jokers 168-155. All of which meant that Pacemakers and Jocky’s Jokers go through as the two highest losers.